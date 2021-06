A report of a suspicious package prompted authorities to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the northern Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning. Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said police were investigating the package that was discovered by the Nevada Highway Patrol at 10:53 a.m. in the area of I-15 and Craig Road. Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the northbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Cheyenne Avenue as of noon.