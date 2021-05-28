Cancel
Cell Phones

My Vehicle Universe - An Interactive Educational Game

apppicker.com
 19 days ago

My Vehicle Universe has many different themes of vehicles. There are eight categories: Transport, Emergency, Boats, and Sports are unlocked for free, and Planes, Family Cars, Space, and Building are paid. The Transport includes a taxi, city bus, school bus, limousine, street car, and a go train. Each vehicle is...

www.apppicker.com
#Vehicles#Educational Game#Building#Transport#Ambulance#The Tow Truck
Educationgspublishing.net

Car dealership provides vehicles for local Drivers Education

Over the course of this summer, 30 students from the surrounding region will learn how to drive through the Hettinger Public School's Driver's Education program. With the help from local driving instructors Dave Erickson and Randy Burwick, students ages 14 and older from Hettinger, Scranton, Reeder, and even Bison will learn the rules of the road and start their journey to becoming fully licensed drivers.
Bicyclesgadgetify.com

City Cruiser Electric Wood Bike

So you are looking for an electric bike that stands out? The City Cruiser Wood Bike is well worth a look. It is a luxury bike with a frame made of multi-ply aviation plywood. It measures 2.39 long with max load capacity of 280kg. Gaming content, Boosts, & Video subscriptions:...
CarsPosted by
Vice

Is It Good for the Environment to Replace My Used Car With an Electric Vehicle?

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. By now, it is common knowledge electric vehicles (EVs) are better for the environment than gas cars, because they are more efficient and don't directly emit harmful gases that warm the planet. However, I am occasionally asked a slightly different question which is harder to answer. Say you have a perfectly good gas-powered car that may last several more years. Is it still environmentally friendly to replace it with an EV?
Video GamesGamespot

Save 45% On This Universal Gaming Headset

Gameplay is the top consideration when judging whether a new title is good or not. However, immersion is the icing on the cake of an already phenomenal experience, and nothing immerses gamers quite like a beautifully composed soundtrack. Conversely, one of the easiest ways to slip out of the experience...
Trafficapppicker.com

Rocketman - Bus & Train Times

Using public transit can save you money, time, and just a whole lot of hassle that is if you have the schedule and stop information you need. This app comes in handy to provide you with real-time arrival information, transit stations and stops, and even a map that has real-time locations on it. When you're looking at the different routes on the map you'll find they are color coded to make it easier for you. The stops are all identified using pins.
Trafficapppicker.com

Moovit: Train & Bus Times

Getting around on public transit can be extremely frustrating if you don’t have accurate schedules and maps of all the different routes and schedules. By having this information you can assure that you get around to all your destinations on time and in a timely manner taking the shortest most convenient route available.
Bicyclesfitnessgizmos.com

RE:GEN Power Generating Exercise Bike That Earns You Sweatcoin

Here is a smart exercise bike that generates power as you pedal and earns your sweatcoins that you can use for all kinds of rewards. The RE:GEN exercise bike comes with adjustable seat and handlebars. It has a removable battery called the Ohm that charges as you pedal. It can be used to charge your phone, laptop, and other devices.
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Olsa Tools Aluminum Socket Organizers with Rubber End Caps sort your drive sockets

Keep your sockets nice and tidy with the Olsa Tools Aluminum Socket Organizers with Rubber End Caps. It will truly save the time you spend organizing your sockets to just five minutes thanks to its easy handling and durable rail system. This organizer uses professional-grade anodized aluminum. Just choose between purple, black, orange, blue, yellow, and red. Moreover, you can customize it with extra clips and end caps. Additionally, these rails come as a single rail or a three-piece kit, and they’ll fit your ¼, ⅜, and ½-inch drive sockets. The high-quality socket clips have spring-loaded ball bearings that keep your sockets secure so you can carry the rail around. They won’t fall off the holder even when upside down!
Engineeringarxiv.org

Using Trust in Automation to Enhance Driver-(Semi)Autonomous Vehicle Interaction and Improve Team Performance

Trust in robots has been gathering attention from multiple directions, as it has special relevance in the theoretical descriptions of human-robot interactions. It is essential for reaching high acceptance and usage rates of robotic technologies in society, as well as for enabling effective human-robot teaming. Researchers have been trying to model the development of trust in robots to improve the overall rapport between humans and robots. Unfortunately, the miscalibration of trust in automation is a common issue that jeopardizes the effectiveness of automation use. It happens when a user's trust levels are not appropriate to the capabilities of the automation being used. Users can be: under-trusting the automation -- when they do not use the functionalities that the machine can perform correctly because of a lack of trust; or over-trusting the automation -- when, due to an excess of trust, they use the machine in situations where its capabilities are not adequate. The main objective of this work is to examine driver's trust development in the ADS. We aim to model how risk factors (e.g.: false alarms and misses from the ADS) and the short-term interactions associated with these risk factors influence the dynamics of drivers' trust in the ADS. The driving context facilitates the instrumentation to measure trusting behaviors, such as drivers' eye movements and usage time of the automated features. Our findings indicate that a reliable characterization of drivers' trusting behaviors and a consequent estimation of trust levels is possible. We expect that these techniques will permit the design of ADSs able to adapt their behaviors to attempt to adjust driver's trust levels. This capability could avoid under- and over-trusting, which could harm their safety or their performance.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Games in educational apps: harmless or addictive?

Adding, subtracting or practicing German on the computer – even before the pandemic, learning apps were a supplement to lessons for students. During the Corona period, they sometimes became a substitute for lessons. “When the schools were closed overnight, ‘Anton’ was my salvation,” says a primary school teacher from Berlin-Neukölln about the app developed in Berlin, which is one of the most widely used.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

CT Gaming Interactive takes titles live with Favbet

CT Gaming Interactive has built upon what it lauds as a “well-established position” in the Romanian online gaming market, courtesy of a partnership with sports betting and online casino operator Favbet. Following a successful integration, an array of the content and solutions provider’s igaming suite, including titles such as Lucky...
Physicsarxiv.org

Emerging time scales and temporal regimes in the diffusion of interacting colloidal particles trapped in circular channels: Scaling laws and their universality

Alejandro Villada-Balbuena, Antonio Ortiz-Ambriz, Pavel Castro-Villarreal, Pietro Tierno, Ramón Castañeda-Priego, José Miguel Méndez-Alcaraz. In colloidal systems, Brownian motion emerges from the massive separation of time and length scales associated to characteristic dynamics of the solute and solvent constituents. This separation of scales produces several temporal regimes in the colloidal dynamics when combined with the effects of the interaction between the particles, confinement conditions, and state variables, such as density and temperature. Some examples are the short- and long-time regimes in two- and three-dimensional open systems and the diffusive and sub-diffusive regimes observed in the single-file dynamics along a straight line. This work studies the way in which a confining geometry induces new time scales. We report on the dynamics of interacting colloidal particles moving along a circle by combining a heuristic theoretical analysis of the involved scales, Brownian Dynamics computer simulations, and video-microscopy experiments with paramagnetic colloids confined to lithographic circular channels subjected to an external magnetic field. The systems display four temporal regimes in this order: one-dimensional free diffusion, single-file sub-diffusion, free-cluster rotational diffusion, and the expected saturation due to the confinement. We also report analytical expressions for the mean-square angular displacement and crossover times obtained from scaling arguments, which accurately reproduce both experiments and simulations. Our generic approach can be used to predict the long-time dynamics of many other confined physical systems.
Walnut Ridge, ARJonesboro Sun

Walnut Ridge launches interactive game

WALNUT RIDGE — A new interactive game offers a fun way to learn about the musical history and colorful past of downtown Walnut Ridge. Known as Trivia at the Ridge, players can access the game on their smartphones or other electronic devices. The game asks trivia questions about the rockabilly...
Detroit, MIcollegeforcreativestudies.edu

Interaction Design

Studio courses are designed to expose students to a wide range of real-life design problems with industry and community partners. These courses challenge students to apply creative thinking skills in developing design outcomes and interventions for objects and experiences and apply technological competencies. This course focuses on skills in physical...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Quicksave Interactive has raised $1.3M for HTML5 social games

Quicksave Interactive, a new game studio in Helsinki, has raised $1.3 million to make HTML5-based social games that can reach users on any platform. These are light, short, and fun apps that you can play inside a messaging or chat platform, like Facebook Messenger or Viber. HTML5 is the lingua franca of the web, and it has improved in performance over time so that game developers can now make better games based on the technology. Games built on HTML5 can potentially run on the open web as well as they can on a native app.
fooyoh.com

4 Ways To Ensure Safe Off-Road Driving

If you are a travel and adventure enthusiast, then you might love driving off-road. Driving between nature and visiting places that not many people would go by car sounds exciting! But off-road driving is fun only when it is safe. You need to have peace of mind in order to enjoy the trip. To make the path visible and to avoid any kinds of accidents, you must buy LED light bar from Sunyee. Let us now discuss some of the other ways to ensure safe off-road driving.
Video GamesPolygon

PowerWash Simulator is my new chill vibes game

PowerWash Simulator is a refreshing game, and it’s not just because of the millions of gallons of water that you’ll use to mindlessly wash away sheets of grime. It’s exactly what the label on the tin says: You have a power washer, and you are confronted with things to clean. If you have ever watched an infomercial where a guy uses a power washer to immediately blast 500 years of accumulated filth away and thought, “Oh, hell yeah,” then you will enjoy PowerWash Simulator.
Cell Phonescoolmaterial.com

onX Offroad GPS Maps App

The maps app currently on your phone is all but essential when it comes to navigating these days. But if we’re being honest, even the powerhouses aren’t that good when it comes to off-roading and the backcountry. That’s where the onX Offroad GPS Maps App comes in. This purpose-built off-roading app connects thousands of like-minded individuals so they can discover over 550k+ miles of trails with detailed photos, difficulty ratings, and descriptions. It will even give you detailed information like trail open and closure dates, public land management, private land, and recreation point details for campsites, trailheads, open OHV areas, and more. What’s more, you can use the built-in Tracker to add custom waypoints for campsites, obstacles, parking, and anything else you might want to save. As you know, quite a few of the best trails are in areas with little or no cell service, which makes it impossible for traditional navigation. Fret not, onX has you covered there because you can download maps for offline use and use your phone’s GPS until you get back to an area with service.
Agricultureroboticgizmos.com

Organic Rice Field Weeding Robot

In the past few years, we have covered plenty of weeding robots that can make life easier to farmers. This video from Yamagata Design shows a weeding robot for organic rice fields. It is a mini boat that drive around to stop weed growth. More like this ➡️ here. [HT]