Author Lenore Skenazy expands on Free-Range Kids and reflects on the impact of the movement over the past decade. The updated and expanded second edition of Free-Range Kids: How Parents and Teachers Can Let Go and Let Grow will be released on June 16 with all-new insights for parents and educators, including new chapters on anxiety, technology, free play, and how what kids do just for fun can often point them (sometimes unconsciously!) toward their careers.