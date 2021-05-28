Janoris Jenkins reports Rolls-Royce stolen from Atlanta airport

Derrick Mason does not believe Julio Jones was the missing piece for the Tennessee Titans. He sees the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver as more of a replacement part. “You add Julio Jones, you’re just replacing what you lost in Corey Davis because Corey Davis, quietly speaking, had a great year last year,” Mason, a former Titans receiver, said last week on Glenn Clark Radio in Baltimore. “His catching efficiency was one of the best in the National Football League. … Yes, you get Julio Jones, his pedigree and his history, everything else. But you had a young guy that fit well in the system. So, you take out one. You insert another.