Janoris Jenkins reports Rolls-Royce stolen from Atlanta airport

Welcome to the new day and age of the Atlanta Falcons: The Arthur Smith era. Falcons’ fans will be going back to the days of offensive creativity based off a wide zone running game. The defense will be ultra-aggressive under new DC Dean Pees. Smith was known in Tennessee for his humility and how he molded his offense to the strength of the Tennessee players. Not to mention that the wide zone running game is what Kyle Shanahan based his offense on the year that the Falcons made their Super Bowl run. They had a two-running back system that year with Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman. Smith has an entire projected stable of running backs from Mike Davis to Qadree Ollison to Cordarrelle Patterson. This offensive scheme is going to be the centerpiece for the year as it seems to be every year. With the defense lacking an identity last year, the projected faces of the 2021 Atlanta Falcons all are offensive.