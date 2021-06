It looks as if delays are coming to New York’s legalized marijuana program. The end of the state’s legislative session on Thursday came and went without any appointments to the 13-member Cannabis Control Board nor an appointment to serve as head of the Office of Cannabis Management. The director of the Office of Cannabis Management is appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and confirmed by the state Senate while seven members of the Cannabis Control Board are appointed by Cuomo and three each are appointed by the Senate and Assembly leadership. None of those appointments were made before the end of the legislative session. They won’t take place now until at least January unless the legislature returns for a special session.