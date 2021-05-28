Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia family takes first vacation since pandemic

By Matthew Fultz
WTVR CBS 6
 17 days ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- The Memorial Day weekend marks what will be the first vacation for many since the start of the pandemic as AAA forecasts more than 34 million Americans will hit the road .

Brenda Warton and her family pulled off at the rest stop in New Kent County Friday morning on their way to Virginia Beach to spend the holiday weekend.

“Well we’re going camping and it’s the first trip we’ve had since January, February 2020," Warton said.

Warton was excited about the trip after being stuck inside for over a year.

“We’ve done so many things and learned so many different things by being cooped up," Warton revealed.

The Wartons are part of the more a million Virginians expected to travel over the long weekend, according to AAA.

And those experts anticipate more travelers will be on the roads now that more restrictions are being lifted.

“I haven’t driven this in two years and I’m like my gosh these people scare me to death," Warton said. "But I’m going, I’m going anyway."

Despite the CDC giving the OK for those who have been vaccinated to take off their masks, and social distancing restrictions being lifted in Virginia, Warton said the family will be keeping their distance.

"We're not all into ready to get out here and ready to mingle," Warton explained. "We don’t want to be in a bunch of crowds of people.”

The family said they are going savor the ride and their "long over, long overdue" vacation.

"We’re hoping it's going to be good," Warton said.

