Leon County DOH moves vaccination clinic to Old Bainbridge Road location

After a few weeks operating out of the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, the Leon County health department announced they will be moving the vaccination clinic to their Old Bainbridge Road location.

Vaccinations at the Tucker Center will end May 28, and the location at 1515 Old Bainbridge Rd. will serve as the primary site beginning June 1 and will operate Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"The decision to rightsize operations comes as COVID-19 vaccine is now readily available throughout Leon County and surrounding areas," the Leon County health department said in a release.

Since DOH Leon activated its COVID-19 vaccine clinics in December 2020, it has directly vaccinated nearly 30,000 people. Presently in Leon County, nearly half of the population eligible for vaccinations, aged 12 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved vaccinations for the 12 to the 15-year-old age group and DOH Leon and other vaccination sites in the community are eager to vaccinate this population.

In addition, other required vaccines can be provided at the same time at the Old Bainbridge Road site.

“We want to encourage people to still come to us for vaccines,” said DOH Leon Health Officer

Claudia Blackburn. “We’ve gotten vaccinations to the most at risk and those most eager to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Blackburn. “We will continue those efforts, but we know reaching other populations will take time and focus.”

People can walk in for their COVD-19 vaccinations, beginning on June 1, or schedule their appointments by clicking here.