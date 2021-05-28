Cancel
Video Games

Genshin Impact update 1.6 gives you a boat and an island getaway

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver-growing Genshin Impact is charting outs its next update and this one's island themed. Yup, the game that already nabbed Zelda's clothes has gone and pilfered from another Zelda game. Your Traveller will have their very own little boat to sail around the islands with while to battling baddies and hunting for treasures. Update 1.6 arrives in June and will add an island full of minigames and collectibles to explore along with a new dungeon too.

Video Gamesdbltap.com

Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo Guide

The Mimi Tomo event recently began in Genshin Impact, offering players a chance to earn primogems and furnishing blueprints. The event requires players to converse with friendly Hilichurls in their own language, in order to find the Unusual Hilichurl. Here's how to do it. Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo Guide. The...
Goldheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure Act 1 Challenge Guide

Hello Travelers, Cory from HPP here to show you the details on how to complete Genshin Impact’s first Midsummer Island Adventure challenge for Genshin Impact’s Midsummer Island Adventure!. Let’s get right to it! Once you get done with the main quest to reach the islands and uncover the waypoints, the...
Carsgosunoob.com

Genshin Waverider - How to Stop Sailing & Leave the Boat

Home » Genshin Impact » Genshin Waverider – How to Stop Sailing & Leave the Boat. Genshin Impact Waverider is a new vehicle you can sail across the seas in the new summer event, and people have some questions about it, such as how to stop sailing and leave the boat. The game does tell you very openly how to do it, but there’s always a bunch of you that skips through the tutorials without reading anything. So, in our Genshin Waverider – How to Stop Sailing & Leave the Boat guide, we’ll show you how to exit and return to the boat.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Genshin Impact' Guide: Free Primogems Breakdown For Patch 1.6

Patch 1.6 adds new events, more chests and other new ways to gain Primogems. Players who buy Welkin and the Battle Pass can earn up to 13,540 Primogems. Patch 1.6 for “Genshin Impact” is now live, setting the stage for the game’s first summer event, the official prologue to the much-awaited Inazuma expansion and everything else in between, including thousands of free Primogems for everyone to acquire.
Travelparadisecoast.com

Marco Island Boat Tours

Everglades Area Tours - Experience Everglades National Park, Big Cypress National Preserve and the 10,000 Islands on a fun, naturalist guided eco adventure using boats, kayaks, canoes and your feet. Our Boating, Birding & Photography Tour is perfect for wildlife watchers, photographers and shell seekers.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Venti in Genshin Impact

Venti is a limited-time 5-star character in Genshin Impact, and one of the strongest supports you can add to your team. It's no surprise that many players want to obtain this character that has been at the top of tier lists since his release. However, because Venti is a limited-time character, players that want the windborne bard may need to be patient and wait for his return.
Video GamesSiliconera

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Interactive Preview Site Goes Live

With its release date set as June 9, 2021, the Genshin Impact 1.6 update is just around the corner, and miHoYo has opened up an interactive preview site to prepare players for Midsummer Island Adventure. The company opened up a similar site for Version 1.5. miHoYo revealed quite a bit of the information on the site over the past few days, but this provides a way to keep track of everything new.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Genshin Impact Kaedehara Kazuha Announced

Here are some basic information about Kazuha. His title is "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves," which matches his skillsets and looks, for he has a red streak of hairline on his right side. His Elemental Skill, Chihayaburu, is a phrase in Japanese Karuta that sings about a river becoming full with red maple tree leaves. Kazuha's waist clothing has red maple leaf patterns as well.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Genshin Impact Kamisato Ayaka Announced

Kamisato Ayaka is a Cyro sword character in Genshin Impact that will be coming to the game sometime soon. It has not been a full month since Eula has been released, but Genshin Impact players are given another Cyro character by miHoYo- Ayaka. Ayaka made an appearance during the Version 1.6 announcement to introduce us to Inazuma, and was posted on miHoYo's official Twitter account.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 1.6

LATEST - Players Can Pre-Install The 1.6 Update. Ahead of the upcoming 1.6 update that will launch later this week, miHoYo has now activated pre-loading, which will allow players to install the 1.6 patch ahead of downtime beginning. This is useful for slower internet players as they can immediately jump...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Mysterious Islands: Journey to the Unknown Guide

Hello Travelers! Cory from HPP, here to give you a helpful guide for the first foray into the Golden Apple Archipelago! So let’s dig right into our Mysterious Islands: Journey to the Unknown guide for Genshin Impact. The overall event of the Midsummer Island Adventure consists of four acts. The...
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

Genshin Impact 1.6 Hidden Achievements

Home » Genshin Impact » Genshin Impact 1.6 Hidden Achievements. There are several secret achievements in Genshin Impact Update 1.6, and all of them are connected to the new Waverider boat that you can sail around the islands. Some of them are so simple that it’s impossible to miss them. Just play the quests, and you’ll probably be fine. However, there are a few of these that are tricky. That’s why we’ve put together our Genshin Impact 1.6 Hidden Achievements guide to show you what the achievements are and how to get them.
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

Golden Apple Archipelago Genshin Impact - Mysterious Islands

Home » Genshin Impact » Golden Apple Archipelago Genshin Impact – Mysterious Islands. A new Genshin Impact update is here and with it come new areas, like the Mysterious Islands in the Golden Apple Archipelago. However, to be able to journey to these islands, you will first need to perform a series of tasks. Knowing where to go and what you need to in order to solve these can be a bit confusing. So, to clear up any questions concerning this lengthy quest chain, we’ve made this Golden Apple Archipelago Genshin Impact – Mysterious Islands guide to help you out. Simply follow the instructions in this guide and you will find yourselves in the Golden Apple Archipelago in no time.