Genshin Impact update 1.6 gives you a boat and an island getaway

Genshin Impact Waverider is a new vehicle you can sail across the seas in the new summer event, and people have some questions about it, such as how to stop sailing and leave the boat. The game does tell you very openly how to do it, but there's always a bunch of you that skips through the tutorials without reading anything. So, in our Genshin Waverider – How to Stop Sailing & Leave the Boat guide, we'll show you how to exit and return to the boat.