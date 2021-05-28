Genshin Impact update 1.6 gives you a boat and an island getaway
Ever-growing Genshin Impact is charting outs its next update and this one's island themed. Yup, the game that already nabbed Zelda's clothes has gone and pilfered from another Zelda game. Your Traveller will have their very own little boat to sail around the islands with while to battling baddies and hunting for treasures. Update 1.6 arrives in June and will add an island full of minigames and collectibles to explore along with a new dungeon too.www.rockpapershotgun.com