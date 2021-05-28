Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple Inks Deal for 'The Big Door Prize' From 'Schitt's Creek' Writer

By Juli Clover
MacRumors Forums
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has won the rights to "The Big Door Prize," a half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh's bestselling novel of the same name, reports Deadline. Apple was involved in a bidding war for the series, winning out over multiple other bidders. The project, headed up by "Schitt's Creek" writer and...

www.macrumors.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Asimov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydance Television#Science Fiction#Apple Inks Deal#Dnamix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Related
TV Showsbookriot.com

How TV Shows Use Books as Props: From SCHITT’S CREEK to MAD MEN

If you’ve ever paused your favorite show just to Google whatever book a character is reading, then you’ve probably wondered: How do TV shows use books as props?. A while ago, as I was trying to track down what David Rose was reading in a scene from Schitt’s Creek, I stumbled across a surprising answer to that question, which made me wonder how other shows use books as props. How do books make it into a TV show? Who decides on the titles? What do they add to the show? So, I dug into my memory, did a little more streaming and a lot of Googling, and here’s what I found:
Carsmediapost.com

Capital One Enlists 'Schitt's Creek' Stars For Auto Navigator

Capital One is launching its first national campaign for its digital automotive shopping tool with the help of two of the cast of the TV sitcom "Schitt’s Creek." Just in time for Father’s Day, the spot, “Dad Mode,” features Eugene and Sarah Levy engaging in a humorous early morning exchange showcasing how the traditional car-buying experience can be made easy with Capital One Auto Navigator.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

8 Shows Like Schitt's Creek You Should Watch If You Miss Schitt's Creek

There's no bad time to take a trip back to Schitt's Creek. The Canadian comedy about the once-wealthy Rose family, who were forced to start over in a small town, built up a cult following — and eventually swept the Emmys — because it dared to imagine a kinder world. It's also the rare feel-good show that never sacrificed its strange, biting sense of humor. But if you just finished another rewatch and are looking to branch out, there are plenty of other shows out there that can give you some of what you love about Schitt's Creek.
TV Serieshartfordcitynewstimes.com

'Schitt's Creek' star Annie Murphy's new kind of sitcom

Annie Murphy, who stars in new dark comedy series "Kevin Can F Himself," explains why the show is so different while her co-star Eric Peterson reveals his take on his role. (June 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
MoviesHello Magazine

Dan Levy talks Schitt's Creek film – and we are so excited

Schitt's Creek came to its conclusion last year after a hugely successful six series, but die-hard fans (including us) have been keeping their fingers crossed for our favourite family to reunite ever since. And now, creator and star of the show, Dan Levy, has discussed the prospect of a film...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy shares new movie update

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy has provided an update on whether or not a movie version is in the works. Since the Emmy-winning comedy series' final season concluded in April 2020, fans have been so keen to see the Rose family again that they've been trying to think up ways to return to the fan-favourite series.
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

Netflix Spotify Drama Begins Production, Cast Unveiled

Production has commenced on Netflix’s untitled scripted series about Spotify, the Swedish start-up that revolutionized the music industry and evolved into one of the world’s leading music services. The six-part limited series revolves around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his key partners who shook up the music...
TV & Videos963kklz.com

More Schitt’s Creek Bloopers!

Is it just me or is it really fun to watch actors screw up on stage and screen? Whether you are a blooper fan or a Schitt’s Creek fan, this blooper reel is sure to give you some laughs. 🙂. Catch up on all five seasons of the Emmy nominated...
Beauty & Fashionhypable.com

28 David Rose quotes from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ you’ll want to fold into your vocabulary

These David Rose quotes from Schitt’s Creek are even more iconic than the character’s fashion. Oh my god, we can’t get enough of these David Rose quotes. Very few characters have ever managed to become as beloved as Daniel Levy’s David Rose from Schitt’s Creek. Unlike his younger sister Alexis, who oozes confidence from her very core, David is filled with insecurity and fear, wrapped in a thin veneer of sarcasm and high fashion. You can’t help but fall in love with him as he opens himself up on Schitt’s Creek and even lets a lucky few people in, loving them with his whole, huge heart.
TV SeriesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Apple TV+ Unveils New Teaser For Sci-Fi Series ‘Invasion’

Apple TV+ has shared a new teaser for the highly anticipated sci-fi series Invasion, which premieres on the platform later this fall. The show, which stars Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), takes place over multiple continents as people from several different walks of life respond to an alien invasion.
MoviesCollider

'Sideways' Duo Paul Giamatti and Alexander Payne Reteam for Comedy 'The Holdovers'

Sideways duo Paul Giamatti and director Alexander Payne are reuniting for the indie comedy The Holdovers, Collider has confirmed. Set in 1970, The Holdovers sees Giamatti playing an unpopular history teacher at the Massachusetts prep school Deerfield Academy, where his students, fellow faculty members, and his boss find him pompous and rigid. With no family of his own and nowhere to go over Christmas break, he remains at the school to keep an eye on students who are unable to go home for the holidays. After a few days, only one stranded student remains — a smart, 15-year-old troublemaker named Angus -- as well as the school's head cook, Mary, a Black woman who recently lost her own son in Vietnam. These three very different people form an unlikely family over the Christmas break and share comic misadventures during two snowy weeks, during which time they come to realize that none of them are beholden to their past.
Musiczycrypto.com

Deadpool Soundtrack Composer Tom Holkenborg To Auction ‘Soundtrack Of Your Life’ NFT

Tom Holkenborg, a world-renowned film composer for Hollywood blockbusters and DJ, has announced the auctioning of a unique offering. Holkenborg is planning to compose a one-of-a-kind music score for the ‘Soundtrack Of Your Life’ NFT concept.’ The action is set for June 16, 2021, from noon EST. The auction will take place on Amplifyx, an NFT platform that is built on the Tezos Blockchain.
TV SeriesTor.com

Meet the Young Crew From Star Trek: Prodigy

Paramount+’s slow, steady drip of details about the first children’s animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Prodigy, continues apace. In April, they explained what Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) is doing on a show set in the future: She’s the voice of the ship’s built-in emergency training hologram. But who are the young alien crew members who need her help? The cast and character list Paramount+ released this week gives a little more insight, and includes both young actors and familiar names.
TV Seriestreknews.net

Star Trek: Prodigy Cast and Characters Revealed

Paramount+ has blown the lid off character details for its upcoming animated kids show Star Trek: Prodigy, revealing names, faces, and voices for those we’ll be seeing on screen. While we knew Kate Mulgrew was reprising her role as Captain Janeway (in emergency training hologram form), the only other info...
Brooklyn, NYthelaughbutton.com

A “Perfect Strangers,” reboot with Robin Thede and London Hughes in development at HBO Max

The latest 80s sitcom to get a reboot is on its way. Today HBO Max that a gender-flipped reboot of Perfect Strangers is in the works, starring Robin Thede and London Hughes. The original series, which ran on ABC from 1986 until 1993, starred Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker. The new incarnation will follow Deejay (Thede) and Poppy (Hughes), who “unexpectedly discover they are half-sisters when they both inherit a one-bedroom apartment above a trap yoga studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.”
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Thriller Movies on Netflix

The best thrillers on Netflix include plenty of original movies, along with award-winning favorites and some hidden gems. Here are 10 of the greatest thriller movies available to stream on Netflix. Best Thrillers on Netflix. Cop Car. A couple of small-town kids taking a joyride in a police cruiser amounts...