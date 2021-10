The Greene County Medical Center has a new CEO. The Board of Trustees of the Greene County Medical Center approved in a special session Tuesday to hire Chad Butterfield as the hospital’s new CEO. Butterfield has been the medical center’s Chief Financial Officer since June 29, 2020. Prior to working at Greene County Medical Center, Butterfield was the director of business affairs for Olathe Health Physicians in Olathe, Kansas and before that, he was the director of finance with Olathe Health System. Butterfield earned a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Saint Mary in Overland Park, Kansas.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO