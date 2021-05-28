Kansas leaders preparing to end COVID state of emergency

Top Republican legislators are serving notice that they’re preparing to end the state of emergency in Kansas for the coronavirus pandemic and are accusing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of having no “exit strategy.” Eight of the Legislature's leaders on Friday approved a shorter extension of the state of emergency than Kelly wanted until June 15. The state of emergency was set to expire Friday. State law required Kelly to get lawmakers’ approval to retain it. She sought the longest extension the law allows at one time, 30 days, until June 27. Some say it's still too early to end the state of emergency.