PHOTOS: Farmers market season returns

The first Jericho Farmers Market of the season was held at at Mills Riverside Park on Thursday. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

JERICHO—Dozens of people turned out on Thursday for the first Jericho Farmers Market of the season, where food and craft vendors sold a range of goods from food and veggies to flower baskets and coffee. Due to Covid-19, organizers asked attendees to wear masks, maintain social distancing, keep picnics outside the farmers market area and stay home if they were sick.

The vendor-owned market at Mills Riverside Park runs every Thursday from 3-6:30 p.m. until Oct. 7.

