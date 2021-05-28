Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jericho, VT

PHOTOS: Farmers market season returns

By Glenn Russell
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HNH4_0aEyKNjE00
The first Jericho Farmers Market of the season was held at at Mills Riverside Park on Thursday. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

JERICHO—Dozens of people turned out on Thursday for the first Jericho Farmers Market of the season, where food and craft vendors sold a range of goods from food and veggies to flower baskets and coffee. Due to Covid-19, organizers asked attendees to wear masks, maintain social distancing, keep picnics outside the farmers market area and stay home if they were sick.

The vendor-owned market at Mills Riverside Park runs every Thursday from 3-6:30 p.m. until Oct. 7.

Click on a photo below to scroll through the gallery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34U5Oc_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JajB0_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5TBk_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38A3KI_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045pkC_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RZhe_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYaRr_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfHoB_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZgTH_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jg3ZV_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVubV_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcrD7_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1ZIg_0aEyKNjE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7ctb_0aEyKNjE00

Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Farmers market season returns .

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jericho, VT
Local
Vermont Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Riverside Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...