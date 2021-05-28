Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Re: The Birth of TV

By 76er® said:
tigernet.com
 27 days ago

Thanks for the memories Joe. My parents decided what we would watch. I would change the channel to what they told me. My Dad was a huge baseball fan, so whenever a game was on that is what we watched.I remember watching quite a few western back in the day. Those were good days.

www.tigernet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brown#Baseball#First Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Wrestling
Related
TV Serieslionheartv.net

How did ‘Endless Love’ re-run fare in TV ratings?

GMA Network’s Endless Love re-run made a good debut as it immediately jumped to the number 3 spot on the rating leaderboard. Based on the latest rating report by AGB Nielsen NUTAM survey, Endless Love’s re-run on Monday, June 7 scored 13.3% and went straight to the 3rd rank of the most-watch weekday TV programs.
TV Showssassyhongkong.com

8 TV Show Podcasts We’re Loving Right Now

Your next TV binge just got better with these TV show podcasts…. Whether you need something to tide you over as you eagerly await the next season of The Crown or are rewatching Seinfeld for the millionth time, we’ve rounded up our favourite TV show podcasts to accompany your next TV binge. With shows hosted by co-stars and superfans, spanning 90s sitcoms, historical dramas and sci-fi adventures, we’ve got something for everyone. Expect behind-the-scenes insights, fascinating trivia, deep analyses and more…
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Katherine Ryan gives birth

Katherine Ryan has welcomed her second child into the world. Katherine Ryan has given birth to her second child. The 'Duchess' star - who has 11-year-old Violet from a previous relationship - has confirmed the arrival of her and partner Bobby Kootstra's baby, though she didn't share any information about the tot.
Moviesbluzz.org

The Ending Of Birth Explained

The 2004 mystery film "Birth" stars Nicole Kidman as Anna, a widow who meets a 10-year-old boy (Cameron Bright), claiming to her dead husband. Although Anna initially doesn't make much of the claim, the boy (who is also named Sean) is insistent in his pursuit. He becomes more difficult to ignore after divulging intimate details about Anna and her extended family. Anna's family members have a generally hostile attitude towards the child and his outlandish claims. Her mother Eleanor (Lauren Bacall) is outwardly combative and afraid the situation could escalate to something criminal. Meanwhile, other family members are also highly skeptical, including Anna's sister Laura (Alison Elliott), Laura's husband Bob (Arliss Howard), Sean's brother Clifford (Peter Stormare), and his wife Clara (Anne Heche).
TV SeriesBBC

TV reunions: Why we're rarely 'on a break' from our favourite shows

Back in 2002, an episode of Friends saw the gang record a video message for Rachel's daughter Emma to watch on her 18th birthday... in the distant year 2020. When the future came, it brought a global pandemic in real life - and audiences who were stuck in lockdown looked to the past for the familiar comforts of old TV favourites.
RelationshipsDissident Voice

On the Birth of My Daughter

A radiating ray descended. I had not seen such a smiling sun. Eyelids paused for a moment. and moist with gratitude. to be captured in my palms. The glimmering sun was bidding goodbye. I witnessed. the earth with open arms. welcoming you. and the moonlight. Born (1952) and raised in...
Posted by
Phil Rossi

Birth of the Summer Blockbuster

Since the birth of the movies as an American pastime, Hollywood had always enjoyed a spike in summer business. The studio game plan was to release a variety of films to satisfy their vast and growing audience.
TV SeriesApartment Therapy

5 TV Shows to Watch If You’re Already Missing “Mare of Easttown”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For weeks, HBO captivated viewers (me, especially me) with its newest murder mystery drama, “Mare of Easttown.” The limited series follows small town detective Mare Sheehan, played by Kate Winslet, as she tries to balance her professional and personal lives while maintaining her sanity — an undertaking viewers quickly learn will not be easy.
POTUSWashington Post

Nostalgia TV re-watch podcasts are thriving. Zach Braff and Donald Faison’s show about ‘Scrubs’ exemplifies why.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison are never going to “release the fight.”. What does that mean? If you listen to their hit podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” you would know that earlier this year one episode taping quickly ended because the two “Scrubs” stars got into an argument. They joked that it got so heated that their producer, Joelle Monique, and editor and engineer, Daniel “Danl” Goodman, wondered whether the show might be over.
Agricultureripongazette.co.uk

Calf birth announced in The Times

Farmison & Co, a sustainable online meat company, provided funding to Stuart Raw who farms in Castle Bolton to increase his rare breed Dexter herd from just eight cattle in 2018. The new arrivals take the size of the herd to more than 150. Co founder John Pallagi and Mr...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
TV Seriesyounghollywood.com

5 TV Couples That Never Got Their Happy Ending (And We're Still Not Over It!)

( © James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images) With all good TV series there are always couples that we find ourselves getting emotionally attached to. We root for them to stay together throughout the entire series, and yet it just never happens. Here’s a look at some favorites TV couples that never got there happy ending. *Warning there may be some spoilers ahead if you haven’t finished a series yet.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word interlude in Beyoncé's "Formation," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Not Returning To The Ring Anytime Soon

Rain check? It can be very frustrating to see a wrestler appear so promising and then have everything fall apart for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to storyline issues to a personal situation, but what matters at the end is that they are out of the ring for whatever reason. That is the case with a certain WWE star and it might be even longer before we see a return.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena’s Unacceptable Act, Deidre Hall On Craziest Story Yet

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Dr. Marlena Evans has a strong moral compass. Even though she makes mistakes, she is as close to perfection as one can get. However, actress Deidre Hall teased that fans might not even be able to get over Marlena’s actions this fall. So, what does she do and how does this story go beyond resurrecting the dead and possession?
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I actually own that lol, small world.

Just look for the one with the Clemson sticker on…. This reminds me of that time me and my two best mates at Clemson decided to drive down to Miami for spring break. Oh, the time we had. We met a man on the beach at 2 am drinking from a paper bag. He had long dreadlocks and told us about the time a rich older gentlemen paid him 2k to watch him “perform” on his wife at a nearby hotel. Well, one thing led to another and pretty soon we rolled a cone fit for Willy. Anyway, one of my buddies, he was from Michigan, didn’t fair so well and ended up in Denny’s with his pants nowhere to be found. They didn’t call the cops because he was so amiable. We finally found him and had a good laugh over three “moons over Mihami” combos.
Chicago, ILboxden.com

LIL DURK Caught Lacking By Fans Driving Trackhawk in Chicago

LIL DURK Caught Lacking By Fans Driving Trackhawk in Chicago. Them fans lucky they aint get popped because they should’ve. OP, I respect your hustle and determination. One thing though, why don't you take some of the criticism, by way of slaps and non-trolling comments, and take the constructive criticism to help make your channel more appealing. The content is straight but the delivery and approach could be improved a bit to make it more catchy and universally appealing. But hey, what do I know? I didn't go to school in this area of expertise. I just want to help. Because those very same slaps could be turned into props and further your growth if you would just listen to the people who are your fans and are industry professionals on this site.