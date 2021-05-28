Re: The Birth of TV

The 2004 mystery film "Birth" stars Nicole Kidman as Anna, a widow who meets a 10-year-old boy (Cameron Bright), claiming to her dead husband. Although Anna initially doesn't make much of the claim, the boy (who is also named Sean) is insistent in his pursuit. He becomes more difficult to ignore after divulging intimate details about Anna and her extended family. Anna's family members have a generally hostile attitude towards the child and his outlandish claims. Her mother Eleanor (Lauren Bacall) is outwardly combative and afraid the situation could escalate to something criminal. Meanwhile, other family members are also highly skeptical, including Anna's sister Laura (Alison Elliott), Laura's husband Bob (Arliss Howard), Sean's brother Clifford (Peter Stormare), and his wife Clara (Anne Heche).