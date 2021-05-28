Re: The Birth of TV

Just look for the one with the Clemson sticker on…. This reminds me of that time me and my two best mates at Clemson decided to drive down to Miami for spring break. Oh, the time we had. We met a man on the beach at 2 am drinking from a paper bag. He had long dreadlocks and told us about the time a rich older gentlemen paid him 2k to watch him “perform” on his wife at a nearby hotel. Well, one thing led to another and pretty soon we rolled a cone fit for Willy. Anyway, one of my buddies, he was from Michigan, didn’t fair so well and ended up in Denny’s with his pants nowhere to be found. They didn’t call the cops because he was so amiable. We finally found him and had a good laugh over three “moons over Mihami” combos.