Accelerating the EdTech ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa

The Soufan Center (TSC) has released a report authored by Rami G. Khouri, “The Decade of Defiance & Resistance: Reflections on Arab Revolutionary Uprisings and Responses from 2010 – 2020.” This is the first paper in the new TSC Global Perspectives Series. Mr. Khouri is an internationally syndicated political columnist and book author; Director of Global Engagement, Adjunct Professor of Journalism, and Journalist-in-Residence at the American University of Beirut (AUB); and a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. This paper draws extensively on Mr. Khouri’s experience for over fifty years as a journalist and researcher in the Middle East and North Africa, and reflects his research, travels, and interviews with journalists, academics, and activists in the region.