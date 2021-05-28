Cancel
Accelerating the EdTech ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa

By Keiko Miwa Andreas Blom
World Bank Blogs
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before COVID-19, children in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) were at a disadvantage. Learning outcomes were dismal in most countries, at best. Results from the 2018 PISA international student assessment showed that the reading performance of 15-year-old students in MENA was the equivalent of 2 to 4 years of schooling behind the OECD average. Education outcomes were highly unequal, with girls consistently outperforming boys and socioeconomic background playing an important role in student learning.

blogs.worldbank.org
#Edtech#North Africa#The Middle East#Education Technology#Oecd#Mawdoo3#Joacademy#Digital#Edtech#Darsak#The World Bank#Mena Education
