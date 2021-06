[COMMUNICATED] When Ami Chagira married his wife Chaya fifteen years ago, he knew that she was a survivor of childhood cancer and he was proud of his amazing kallah who had bravely faced death in the face when she was only seven years old. But he never could have imagined that the cancer would return shortly after their wedding. Ever since, it’s been a series of constant ups and downs for their entire family but according to Chagira, it’s been the hardest on the children.