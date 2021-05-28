Former Auburn Coach Mike Joyce Joins Minnesota Staff as Associate Head Coach

Joyce will be joining the Minnesota staff as Associate Head Coach after spending the last 3 seasons at Auburn. Stock photo via Minnesota Athletics. University of Minnesota head swimming coach Kelly Kremer announced that former Auburn assistant coach Mike Joyce will be joining the Golden Gopher staff for the 2021-2022 season. “Mike brings with him a broad range of knowledge and experiences that will benefit our student-athletes greatly. We’re really looking forward to his arrival on campus,” said Kremer on the hire.