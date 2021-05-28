Cancel
Silk: Casting Details for Spider-Man Spinoff Reportedly Revealed

Cover picture for the articleDevelopment on Amazon's Silk series continues, with the creatives behind the series continuing to look for the titular hero. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the production is still searching for an actor between the ages of 19-29 to play the role of Cindy Moon. It's said the character is described as "an indomitable spirit who can't help but care" and is "smart, self-assured, funny but trying to please everyone."

