Silk: Casting Details for Spider-Man Spinoff Reportedly Revealed

It's been several years since the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the animated blockbuster is chock-full of details that fans are still discovering. Even the smallest and most innocuous moments of the film are filled with a unique creative energy — and now we know the very specific origin of one of them. Chris Miller, who produced the 2018 film, recently took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an email from Spider-Verse co-director Rodney Rothman, which was sent to other creatives in the film. The email suggests that when Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) throws a bagel at the head of one of the Oscorp scientists, the animation should say "Bagel!", instead of "Bonk!"