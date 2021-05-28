Cancel
Violent Crimes

Authorities release image of car involved in road rage death of six-year-old boy

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
Authorities have released an image of the vehicle they believe was driven by a suspect in the shooting death of six-year-old Aiden Leos in Orange, California .

The California Highway Patrol described the vehicle as a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with non-tinted windows, and believe it is either a 2018 or 2019 model.

The suspects are described as a female driver and a male passenger, who is believed to have actually shot the gun that resulted in Leos' death.

Prosecutors have vowed to catch the person who killed Aiden.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told the shooter they have 24 hours to turn themselves in, or face potentially harsher consequences once they are caught.

"I have run out of patience. I put out a warning yesterday. They have 24 hours to turn themselves in or I’m really not going to have any consideration for their fate when I consider what charges to bring against them," Mr Spitzer told Fox News.

He reiterated his threat on Thursday.

"It's time to turn yourself in," Mr Spitzer said. "It's time to understand that the longer this goes on, the less sympathetic I will be to understanding why you did what you did."

The boy was shot last Friday on the 55 Freeway in Orange.

His mother reportedly flipped off a driver who cut her off. Someone in the car that cut her off then shot at her vehicle. The bullet struck Aiden in the stomach. He died in hospital.

Aiden was sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car and on the way to kindergarten when he was shot.

A reward for information on the suspects has been steadily growing and now sits at $310,000.

"We do hope the reward continues to increase and incentivise anyone with any information to help catch Aiden’s killer," Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner told USA TODAY.

Aiden’s sister, Alexis Cloonan, thanked the public for its support in the wake of her brother's shooting.

"Thank you on behalf of me and my mother for all the support," she said. "Aiden gets to have a funeral as beautiful as he is."

After the shooting, she pleaded for the public to assist authorities in identifying her brother’s killer.

"He's only 6, and he was so sweet," she said. "He was a very, very loving boy, so please help us find who did this to him."

