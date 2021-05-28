This Week in Mets Quotes: Rojas says the Mets will field a team, deGrom is feeling good

Despite all sorts of challenges the Mets find are still in first place, and it’s about time the role that Luis Rojas has played is recognized. In the late 1980’s/early 1990’s, when I was in my early teen years, I had a somewhat foolish outlook on spring training games. Partially due to youthful naivete, and otherwise due to a desperate hunger for baseball games, I assigned an inaccurate level of importance to these contests. I’d record them on VHS when they were on TV, and on cassette tape when they were only on the radio. Seriously. I believed that Darren Reed was the answer to the Mets outfield problems. And I would get upset every time the Mets lost, even though they players closing out the game were usually a couple years away from making it to the majors. Nowadays, I have a more appropriate expectation of what spring training games are supposed to be. I don’t get too caught up in the stats, the wins and losses, or even the lineups. When I look at who’s playing for the Mets in March, I’m usually pretty sure that I won’t see them in Queens any time soon. Until this year.