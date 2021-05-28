Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

WHAT’S THE UNIVERSE SAYING? WHAT YOU ASKING YOURSELF?

By Adams Mochama
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know maybe You have been questioning your purpose in life, and what’s in for you, but not just yours. You have also been asking what the purpose of human life? You have become consumed mostly with thoughts of human cruelty and the human need to destroy. These days, it often seems as if people are caught up in unending rascal rivalry. Like greyhounds on a racecourse, blinkers on, they chase a rabbit they will never ever catch, and you find yourself running the same race. Looking at the faces of strangers, it seems to you that they have lost their souls, and you ask yourself: do they even have souls? Do I have a soul? What are they thinking? guess what !! you are not alone, I too have questioned my humanity and my purpose in life and also my ability to connect with life on a fundamental level. I too have built up walls in an attempt to guard myself against the cruelty that threatens to envelope all of mankind protecting my littles self from harm, my own iron dome. Sometimes I have fed myself with unkind words and punished my mind with thoughts of destruction and makes you feel like you have lost touch with your spirit and you want to find it again and it may leave you exhausted, confused and emotionally hurt. So, you convince yourself that you have no purpose, and that the universe is nothing more than a tall tale told to children so that they do not fear death. But still you have this ever distressing sense that there must be more than what you know because you still have questions that you want answered.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
HealthThrive Global

What’s stopping you?

There’s a famous survey often cited, which concludes that people fear public speaking more than they fear death. Of course the fear of death is understandable. But the fear of public speaking denotes a different aspect of fear. Whereas death deals with the physical, the fear of public speaking deals with the mental, to wit, the fear of failure and scrutiny. There’s nothing you can do about death, but there is something you can do about public speaking.
FacebookSmirs Interior News

Ask not what your community can do for you

Home is what you make it. I recently saw a question on the Ask Smithers Facebook page by a couple who is looking at moving to Smithers. The questioner wanted to know what kind of community we are. They are looking for a tight-knit community and have been discouraged by...
Thrive Global

You Are What You Believe

More and more people are overwhelmed, stressed, and medicated than ever. More and more people are dealing with emails, messages around the clock, and are not getting an opportunity to relax and unwind. Research shows that around 87% of people do not enjoy their job. I have been there myself, sitting in an office, clock watching and the highlight of my week was it coming to an end. I was there to pay the bills, and I lived for the weekends: same old shit, just another day.
Relationships1069morefm.com

What’s Something You Secretly Judge People For?

We try not to be too judgmental. But what’s something stupid that you secretly judge other people for? Here are a few good ones people mentioned. 1. When someone forgets your name, or keeps using the wrong name. 2. People who use their speaker phone in public, or play music...
RelationshipsThrive Global

Want to change something in your life? Read this…

So you want to change something in your life? Then you’ve come to the right place. If you have young children, you will understand both the beauty and frustration of the infamous WHY question. When children begin to grow, they are learning through different experiences, and their curiosity is on an all-time high, and they question absolutely everything. Everything!!
Beauty & FashionThrive Global

Athalia Monae of Pouches By ALAHTA: “Believe in yourself”

Believe in yourself- Not everyone will support you, and some might even try to make you feel you aren’t worthy. Trust yourself and know that you are worthy. In this interview series, we are exploring the subject of resilience among successful business leaders. Resilience is one characteristic that many successful leaders share in common, and in many cases, it is the most important trait necessary to survive and thrive in today’s complex market.
ReligionThe Bronx Chronicle

Matters of Faith: What Are You Saying?

“Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.”. I read somewhere that “a well-read Bible is a sign of a well-fed soul.” I believe that! You should be spiritually nourished and ecumenically healthy from a regular intake of the Word of God. In Psalm 34:8, we are encouraged to dine on the Word; “Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good: Blessed is the man who trusts in Him.” Once you have gotten a taste, you’ll begin to see just how good the Word is for you. It is daily sustenance for your soul; something to chew on as you go through your day. You will develop an appetite for its sweetness. You just might develop a sweet tooth.
EntertainmentThe Stranger

What IS a Homosexual? Andrew Sullivan Is Glad You Asked

Okay, Sloggers, it's nearing the end of the day. I'm almost to the bottom of this 2-liter bottle of ITO EN green tea, my legs are SHAKING, and I need to put this tome/tomb* back on the shelf. (*It has ghosts in it, so I think both work.) I'll drop some more ancient Stranger ephemera from the archives throughout the week, but let's end the day with some old-ass ads. All of these come from "The Stranger Vol. 4: March - September 1995."
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Here’s How Your Relationships Change When You Learn To Love Yourself

I was talking with a friend a while ago about how dating is going for her. She regaled me with stories of good dates, bad dates, and purely comical dates. With each story, I noticed she kept coming back to this one common thread—why was the guy really there with her? Even on a good date with a guy she liked, the thought was always in the back of her mind that he must have ulterior motives.
Books & LiteratureRefinery29

9 Self-Help Books That Will Actually Help You

Welcome to Hot Book Summer. From books about queer joy to snappy page turners you can read in a weekend, true crime books without the violence against women to Unbothered's picks of the best books written by Black women now, R29 has got your summer reading list sorted. The world...
MusicThrive Global

Nothing is as important as passion. No matter what you want to do with your life, be passionate – Tea Sea

There can so many life experiences that can trigger a person to do or work towards something in their careers and life. These experiences, feelings or emotions have the power to even change a person’s life completely. Tea Sea experienced something similar when he fell for a girl, who inspired him to create a brand-new song named ‘Vitals’, an R&B trap track. Vitals exudes Tea Sea’s passion and commitment to music, but most importantly, it also shows his deepest emotions, something listeners may not have found in the works of other artists.
SocietyThrive Global

Creating and Living a More Compassionate Life

When we create and live a more compassionate we are giving back to the world, but firstly we are giving back to ourselves. We all know the word “compassion”, but do we know it’s real meaning and benefits for our lives?. Compassion means to suffer together. It is similar and...
ArtsConscious Life News

3 Ways to Master the Art of Congruent Living

To live a congruent life simply means to be living in space that you have consciously created for yourself. A space that serves a great purpose and acts as the foundation upon which you manifest excellence into your life. This is a space where you've taken delicate care to tend to, always making sure it's neat and tidy and ever-expanding.
Religionnewspressnow.com

What sort of people ought you to be?

2 Peter 3:1–4: "This is now the second letter that I am writing to you, beloved. In both of them, I am stirring up your sincere mind by way of reminder that you should remember the predictions of the holy prophets and the commandment of the lord and savior through your apostles, knowing this first of all, that scoffers will come in the last days with scoffing, following their own sinful desires. They will say, 'Where is the promise of his coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all things are continuing as they were from the beginning of creation.'”
SocietyThrive Global

By Listening to Clients, First, We Can Better Adhere to Expectations

One of the major breakdowns of any relationship, whether it be business or personal, is the ability to listen today. More people than ever before are being pulled in a million directions, struggling to stop, pause, and really listen to what’s being said. This lack of receptivity and the ability to listen has been the cause of countless business failings, breakups, and estrangements, since as human beings, all we want is to be seen, heard, and supported at the end of the day.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Womanly Live

12 Signs You’re Unhappy In Your Relationship

Despite the length of your relationship, there’s nothing worse than feeling trapped in a miserable relationship. The fact is only made worse if you find yourself avoiding facing the issues at hand. Unhappy relationships are more common than you think. It’s easy for the flame to fade and reality to...
Washington, DCassociationsnow.com

We Asked, You answered: What’s Your Favorite Summer Tradition?

Memorial Day typically kicks off the summer season, and we wanted to know what favorite seasonal traditions association execs were looking forward to. Heading to the beach, watching some baseball, and gazing at fireflies were among the responses. With summer comes a slew of traditions for folks. And while the...
Astronomycentsai.com

Listen: Ask Not What the Moon Can Do for You With Ashley Cramer

What path leads you from NBA marketing exec to the mystic world of shamanism and moon circles?. Ashley Cramer was a burned-out marketer, yearning for change. Becoming a shaman was the last thing on her mind, and even today she understands people may be skeptical of shamanism and what it entails. Cramer’s healing journey along with her appreciation of lunar cycles and all they involve inform her practice today.