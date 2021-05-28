Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves, Mets series opener rained out

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series opener between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets Friday at Citi Field has been rained out. Make up dates will be announced at a later date but will not take place on Saturday or Sunday. So this is now a two-game series.

www.talkingchop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Citi Field#Mets Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBbettingpros.com

Marlins’ Alcantara brings under streak into series opener with the Braves

The under is 4-0 in Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara’s last four starts. He looks to do his part in keeping the scoring down in tonight’s series opener with the Atlanta Braves. Betting Impact:. The over/under is 7.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Miami Marlins are one of...
MLBchatsports.com

Jake rakes and Ks ten as Mets take the series opener

In a match-up of 2018 Cy Young award winners, Jacob deGrom bettered Blake Snell with another shortened but near-perfect start. Leaving after just 80 pitches through six innings, deGrom did just about everything needed himself to secure a victory, as the Mets took the series opener 3-2 against the Padres Friday night at Citi Field. After a masterful performance against the Padres the previous Saturday, deGrom resumed his MVP-level form, and even added two RBI to support his own pitching efforts.
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES OPEN SERIES WITH SHUT OUT VICTORY OVER ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

The Atlanta Braves shut out the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night to open a four-game National League series at Truist Park. Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton did not give up a hit until the seventh inning. He was credited with the win after giving up just three hits, walking none, and striking out seven over seven and two-third scoreless innings. Will Smith picked up the save.
MLBbettingpros.com

Two teams headed in opposite directions meet in Cardinals-Braves series opener

The St. Louis Cardinals rebounded nicely from a 1-9 stretch with a three-game home sweep of the Miami Marlins. They open a four-game road series against the Atlanta Braves, who have lost six of their last seven games. Betting Impact:. Despite Atlanta's poor play recently, they are still -200 moneyline...
MLBchatsports.com

Cardinals at Braves: Series Preview

This evening the St. Louis Cardinals come to Truist Park for a four-game set against the Braves, culminating in an epic Sunday Night Baseball matchup. At 35-33, the Cardinals are barely above the coveted .500 mark, a goal that’s been as-of-yet unattainable for the Braves this season. (Is this a not-so-subtle teaser for an upcoming article? Absolutely.) The Cardinals are on a bit of a lukewarm streak right now; although they’re fresh off a 3-game sweep against the Marlins, they’re 4-6 in their last 10 games. The St. Louis offense was ice-cold in the Marlins series, putting up only 7 runs in 3 games, but they were fortunate enough to be carried by their brick wall of a defense, which allowed 3 total runs in the series.
MLBbettingpros.com

Nationals make late pitching change in series opener against the Mets

The Washington Nationals were expected to send Joe Ross to the mound in today's series opener against the New York Mets, but instead pivoted to Erick Fedde to make the start. The Nationals are -115 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Mets have been underdogs in just 16 of their 34 road games, and are 7-9 in that spot this year. Conversely, the Nationals are 14-9 as home favorites, A couple of trends point to the under of nine runs in this series opener, as the under is 4-0-1 in Erick Fedde's last five starts as a favorite, and 7-0 in Washington's last seven games following an off day. The Mets counter with Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.18 ERA), who has pitched to a 1.56 ERA over his last four starts.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (6/17): Cardinals shut out by Braves to open series

(KMAland) -- The Braves cruised past the Cardinals in a shutout performance on Thursday in MLB action. Cardinals (35-34): The Braves cruised past St. Louis in a 4-0 win on Thursday. Charlie Morton worked a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Cardinals managed just three hits on the night. Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter and Jose Rondon hit safely. John Gant struck out four and allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Stroman, the team's most durable starting pitcher this season, exited Tuesday...
Weatherallfans.co

Cards-Braves rained out; twin bill Sunday

ATLANTA — Mother Nature has presented the Braves with the challenge of playing doubleheaders on consecutive days. Inclement weather led to the postponement of Saturday night’s game against the Cardinals approximately five hours before the scheduled first pitch. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sunday at Truist Park.
MLBCovers.com

Braves vs Mets Picks and Predictions: Braves a Rude Welcome For Tylor Magill

On Wednesday, June 23, the New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves at Citi Fields in Queens, New York for a 7:10 p.m. ET game. The Mets currently sit at the top of the NL East standings but have lost six of their last 10 and are four games ahead of a trio of teams in the division. That includes Atlanta, who have taken two of the first three games in this series and are MLB betting underdogs for the series finale.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves vs Mets Gm 2 game thread

After dropping the first game of Monday’s doubleheader, the Atlanta Braves will try to get it back in the nightcap against the New York Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South. GAME 1 RECAP | GAME 2 LINEUPS.
MLBThe Day

Mets, Braves split a doubleheader

New York — Jacob deGrom put Mets fans at ease with a bevy of triple-digit heaters. Hopefully clear of the arm woes that interrupted his past two starts, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner is back to dominating hitters — and the record books. DeGrom shouldered the load for...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jacob deGrom likely to start in Mets-Braves doubleheader

There's one streak the New York Mets would like to see end for Jacob deGrom on Monday afternoon. DeGrom is expected to try to continue his historic start -- and prove he's fully healthy -- when he takes the mound for the Mets in one game of a doubleheader against the visiting Atlanta Braves.
MLBSportsBook Review

Braves vs. Mets MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Braves have won three of their last four as they open a four-game set in New York against the suddenly slumping Mets. Let’s analyze this NL East showdown and start our week off in winning fashion with another cover in our MLB picks!. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets.
MLBallfans.co

Braves carry a little momentum into huge series against Mets

Coming off of a series win over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will carry a bit of momentum into a big four-game series against the New York Mets, which will get underway Monday at Citi Field. The Braves are 33-36 on the season and are in third place in the NL East, five games behind the Mets. They are 4-6 over their last 10 games and are 13-16 on the road so far this season. Atlanta is 1-3 against New York on the season and have been outscored 24-11.
MLBwmleader.com

Everything goes wrong for depleted Mets in loss to Braves

The Mets’ level of desperation hit a peak in the fifth inning Tuesday night at Citi Field. A roster freshly besieged by more injuries was facing a short bench and a taxed bullpen, which is how Monday’s starting pitcher, Jerad Eickhoff, found himself at the plate with a bat in his hands to break up Charlie Morton’s no-hitter.
MLBHenry County Daily Herald

Charlie Morton, Braves shut out Mets

Charlie Morton pitched seven scoreless innings and earned his 100th career win as the visiting Atlanta Braves blanked the New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday. All of the Atlanta offense came from Dansby Swanson, who connected for a three-run homer off reliever Yennsy Diaz in the third inning. It was his 12th home run of the year.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Michael Conforto Activated Off Injured List for Tuesday Night’s Game

It was announced just moments ago, via a report from MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, that right fielder Michael Conforto is expected to be activated off the injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves. New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott told reporters at Citi Field, “He’s doing...