Hridoy Hasan on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career
Entrepreneur Hridoy Hasan started his YouTube channel Shopno Chowa Tv in 2020 when the epidemic hit the country, since then his channels have received a lot of love from people who are entertained through his videos. Hridoy Hasan started his first YouTube video in June 2017 during the holiday season because he wanted to try something then. He had been thinking of starting his own YouTube channel called Shopna Chowa Tv since childhood but lacked the courage to do so because he was ashamed, scared and afraid that others would judge him.thriveglobal.com