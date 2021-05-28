Hridoy Hasan on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

One of the most powerful forms of communication online is video. More than 28% of all Google searches are on YouTube, making it the ideal platform to promote your law firm. YouTube is the second largest search engine after its parent company Google. Because it is a search engine, your video content may suffer if you don’t optimize your videos and follow the rules. Showcasing your videos on YouTube is free, but you need to consider the following to ensure they are seen by more prospective clients.