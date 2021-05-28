Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Hridoy Hasan on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

By Paul Ade
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneur Hridoy Hasan started his YouTube channel Shopno Chowa Tv in 2020 when the epidemic hit the country, since then his channels have received a lot of love from people who are entertained through his videos. Hridoy Hasan started his first YouTube video in June 2017 during the holiday season because he wanted to try something then. He had been thinking of starting his own YouTube channel called Shopna Chowa Tv since childhood but lacked the courage to do so because he was ashamed, scared and afraid that others would judge him.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Responsibility#The Power Of Mindfulness#Shopna Chowa Tv#Dms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Internethypefresh.co

B.O.B Ended His Career With A Series Of Instagram Rants

Coming up in the music industry and making a name for ourselves can be difficult. Even sometimes, downright discouraging. Rising rapper B.O.B had been on the track for success in 2010. However, the star single-handedly ruined his shot at making it big after committing social media suicide. Ultimately, the breakout rapper turned off fans with a series of Instagram rants. Unfortunately, success didn’t come fast enough for the rapper. Even worse, B.O.B almost ruined his chances at becoming a huge rap star. Luckily today, he’s turned over a new leaf and still releasing new music.
Behind Viral Videostowardsdatascience.com

Top YouTube Channels for Data Interview Prep

Landing Your Job as a Data Scientist, Data Analyst or Data Engineer. Are you preparing for a data interview whether as a data scientist, data analyst or data engineer? YouTube is a great starting point as there are tons of free educational contents that can help you in your data journey. With great abundance also comes a great burden of choosing which channels from amongst the hundreds and thousands out there. I’ve explored the entire YouTube space and curated a list of top YouTube channels that I think are great starting points that you can look to in preparing for your career as a data professional.
Cell Phoneschalenejohnson.com

Podcast – The Top Apps you Need for Instagram Posts

Today, on this Quick Tip Tuesday, Brock shares his top app recommendations (he personally uses) for Instagram posting. You’ll hear his choices from video editing to closed captions and everything in between. These apps will help make your experience on Instagram smoother, better and — overall — easier!. Links to...
Musicradiofacts.com

JUNACO FOCUS ON THE POWER OF THE MIND WITH “PARADISE”

Just in time for summer, LA based indie duo Junaco share a celestial sounding new single that offers a refreshing piece of mind for the new season. Arriving today, Junaco share their latest track “Paradise” and announce their debut EP Blue Room, to be released on July 9th via Side Hustle Records.
Behind Viral Videoslegalscoops.com

How to Promote Your Law Firm with Educational YouTube Videos

One of the most powerful forms of communication online is video. More than 28% of all Google searches are on YouTube, making it the ideal platform to promote your law firm. YouTube is the second largest search engine after its parent company Google. Because it is a search engine, your video content may suffer if you don’t optimize your videos and follow the rules. Showcasing your videos on YouTube is free, but you need to consider the following to ensure they are seen by more prospective clients.
Behind Viral VideosDumb Little Man

How To Start A Successful YouTube Channel For Your Business?

In today’s world, social media has come to play a significant role, especially in managing your business successfully. These days, many small businesses have taken on the idea of starting up with their very own YouTube channel to attract more and more customers. Hence as may be understood by now,...
Economythebocavoice.com

Go live to get your brand out loud

Connecting with your followers on social media is one of the most important things to do to properly monetize your brand or business. When I speak to entrepreneurs trying to grow their platform, results are a key indicator of how strong the brand voice resonates with users. The voice can...
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Hasan loses his mind after Bo Burnham reveals he’s a massive fan

Bo Burnham, the multi-talented comedian, musician, and actor who started his career on YouTube, surprised Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker by revealing he’s a massive fan and regularly watches his content. It’s hard to believe that Bo Burnham’s career started on YouTube all the way back in March 2006. Now, all these...
TV Showscrossroadstoday.com

Muhammad Ali ‘used to love watching documentaries about his career’

Muhammad Ali spent his final days watching TV shows about his boxing career. The sporting icon – who went public with his Parkinson’s syndrome diagnosis in 1984 – passed away in June 2016 and his daughter Hana has now lifted the lid on her dad’s final days, revealing he loved watching himself on TV.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Legendary Halo Composer Thinking About Calling Time On His Career

If you love Halo, Marty O'Donnell needs no introduction. Back in the day, he composed all of the iconic tunes featured throughout the series and eventually moved across to Destiny, which was also developed by Bungie. In somewhat sad news, he's today shared a message on social media mentioning how...
Omaha, NEpopwrapped.com

Bryan McClure on ‘Blackstock Boneyard’ & His Career

Atlanta-based actor Bryan McClure talks his love of Jim Carrey, the importance of a good acting teacher, and his latest film, Blackstock Boneyard. It grew over time. I’ve always enjoyed being a goofy person. Making people laugh and I’ve always loved art. So, as I started to learn about the craft of acting, my love for it grew over time. It’s so fun to play and get lost in a role!
Musicdweb.news

Reduan Ferdows Hridoy Is Brilliant Musical Artist – Composer in Mymensingh Division

He Is The Best Singer Of Mymensingh Division. He is Very Honest Man. Her Music Compose Very Smoothly And Beautiful. Maimansingh, Bangladesh (Issuewire.com) – Reduan Ferdows Hridoy Also Known As Bangladeshi Musicial Artist In Mymensingh Division. He Was Born 01 Jan 1995 in Mymensingh City. He was Introduced to the music industry launch his first soundtrack “Expression” on SoundCloud First. After some days he releases his soundtrack on different music platforms like Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, JioSaavan and many others. Reduan Ferdows Hridoy has released his soundtracks on foreign music streaming platforms like Deezer, Tidal and Napster. You can get Reduan Ferdows Hridoy Music On TikTok, Instagram or Facebook library too.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Music, Joy, and Serendipity: Sérgio Mendes on His Magical 60-Year Career

“There’s a word in English that I love,” remarks Sérgio Mendes at the beginning of Sérgio Mendes & Friends: A Celebration, a PBS television special that premieres this Sunday, June 6. “’Serendipity’— that’s the story of my life!”. A condensed one-hour edit of the forthcoming documentary Sérgio Mendes: In the...
Moviesgoodmenproject.com

Matthew Signer on His Career at Dimension Films, Awesomeness Films and Quibi

— Being an executive producer and studio executive in film comes with a lot of responsibilities. You have to hire the talent for a project, approve the film’s budget, work with producers, and ensure that the project goes smoothly without encountering any financial problems. Matthew Signer is one of the most successful executive producers in the industry. But he didn’t become successful overnight. He started way back in 2003 as a set production assistant on the film Heights. However, he dreamed of having a bigger impact on the decision-making process in film. He turned his sights on becoming a studio executive and eventually, he achieved his goal.
Facebookaddicted2success.com

30 Most Famous Quotes of All Time to Motivate You

It seems in the last decade or so, motivational quotes and inspirational quotes are front and center on Facebook and Instagram feeds. It’s no wonder why. They really do have that impactful kick to make you get up and do stuff!. I know for me, it was all these quotes...
Entertainmentmetafilter.com

"Existentialist 'Create Your Own Purpose'" School of Thought

I recently came across a reference to a school of thought the writer referred to as a dose of "existentialist 'create your own purpose'" as a way of reacting to the world at the moment and its uncertain civil and environmental future. I'd appreciate pointers to that school of thought and/or any people or books that espouse it.