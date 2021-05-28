Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tips for Retaining Great Employees

By Matt Walker
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour business is only as effective as your employees make it, so it’s essential to recruit and retain competent and talented employees. It’s not only up to you but your company and team as whole to do everything they can to make everyone feel welcomed and valued. Once you’ve attracted...

thriveglobal.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Small Businesssmarthustle.com

3 Ways Keep Your Employees Happy Through Business Growing Pains

Though everyone likes to think their small business will grow and change without any awkwardness or pains, the truth is that growing your small business is a lot like growing up. You will undoubtedly have a few growing pains and learning lessons, but will get through it smarter and more mature as a result.
Economyfranchising.com

6 Human Needs Driving Business Success Today

In good economic times and bad, some businesses find a path to success while others are forced to board up their windows and doors. What’s the difference between those that soar and those that flounder?. Ultimately, business success comes down to how well the people who work for that business...
Retailretailtouchpoints.com

Employee Engagement Is Key To Retail Success

Your customers want a streamlined experience that’s consistent across online and in-store interactions. Today, customers can start a sale online and complete it in store, and vice versa. With so many options available, the customer experience must be seamless across channels. Store associates are at the center of that experience. With the right tools, they can provide the continuity customers crave.
Relationship Advicephotographytalk.com

Give Your Clients a Great Customer Experience With These Tips

No matter how many articles I write about gaining and keeping clients, the only true way to continuously gain and retain clients is by providing an excellent customer experience. When I started worrying less about the financial side of my business and more about the customer experience, I really quickly learned that most photography business tips are worthless.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Benzinga

Managing Your Day as a Freelancer

I’ve been working as a full-time freelance writer in New York City for almost two years. One of my favorite things about my job is that I have full control over my day-to-day. Of course, client deadlines always take priority and I constantly make an effort to stay on-call and...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to Catalyze Your Workplace for Growth by Addressing Employee Experience?

Employee experience collectively impacts the growth of the enterprise in all facets. The process homes every event and phase that happens to influence employees in the workplace. Although, unlike the growing uproar for enhancing customer experience, there is no similar effort to address employee experience. However, history is replete with solid proof that employee experience is the first rung to customer experience.
Income Taxclarknuber.com

Tips for Handling Payroll and Out-of-State Employees

As the COVID-19 pandemic nears its end, businesses are reporting an increased demand for flexibility from their employees, including a desire to travel or to move closer to friends and family. With more out-of-state employees, organizations will need to learn how to navigate the additional payroll challenges of having a remote workforce.
EconomyTechRepublic

Prepare for the great worker reshuffle: Are your employees planning to jump ship?

Many are predicting a significant number of workers changing jobs. Here's how to be prepared and slow or stop the exodus. From the pages of the Wall Street Journal to whispered anecdotes, to conversations in the Fishbowl "professional community" app, it seems workers have quickly traded their desire for job security with a frenzied demand for job change. In some ways, this is not unexpected. Most companies froze hiring or reduced staff during the pandemic, and the remaining workers were happy to "weather the storm" rather than launch a job search. The current uptick in people changing jobs, to the highest level since 2000 according to the Labor Department, is partially due to planned job changes that were suspended due to the pandemic.
EconomyMarketingProfs

The State of Brand Experience Management

Traditional marketing efforts simply won't pass muster anymore. In order to thrive, your brand needs to create, foster, and deepen the relationships it has with current and potential customers by integrating brand experience (BX) and customer experience (CX). Brand experience management is how you can achieve this. This commissioned study...
EconomyThrive Global

Every Little Step

The Japanese word ganbaru is often translated to mean “doing one’s best”, but in practice, it means doing more than one’s best. Ganbaru is working with perseverance or “toughing it out”. The word has its origins in the Zen Buddhist tradition where one learns to endure with patience and dignity.
EconomyThrive Global

YOUR 2021 MINDSET: IT’S TIME TO SCALE-UP

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, women in business were faced with impossible decisions that ultimately resulted in more than two million leaving the workforce all together. According to the World Economic Forum, 34% of small businesses have closed permanently. Potential moves that ranged from shifting, pivoting, suspending, downsizing, or stopping only compounded the uncertainty of an unusual time for female business owners last year. Yet, the entrepreneurial spirit never wavered. At the start of 2021, there were more than 1.5 million new business applications in the United States, up 82 percent over the prior year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. LinkedIn found that the percentage of female entrepreneurs on its platform grew more than double the pre-pandemic average, based on an analysis of female members who changed their title to “founder” after March 2020. Today, the possibility of innovation, growth, expansion, hiring, and scaling feel more authentic and attainable. The resurgence of enterprise and impact is synonymous with the rise of women returning to business on their own terms, positioned as the pilot. Because after all, this ride is on a rocket ship as it is inarguable that there is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

6 Habits Of Highly Successful Remote Workers

There’s a fine line between being a successful remote employee and one who misses the mark. If you have struggled WFH because of the pandemic, remember 2020 was a normal reaction to an abnormal year, says former U.S. diplomat and resilience expert, Beth Payne, who knows something about success and resilience. (Find out why the State Department awarded her for heroism here). “We’re all human beings with our vulnerabilities,” Payne said. “Being successful or resilient when hit with challenges isn’t about brute force or grit. It’s about adaptability and being able to bend, flow and sway when challenges come our way.” Payne shared the story of the huge oak tree and the small reed. The oak tree mocked the reed and bragged about how much stronger it was. When a hurricane came through, the oak tree split in half, but the reed bent and swayed because it had stamina that allowed it to make it through.
FitnessBit Rebels

Great Tips For Relaxation

This past year, we have all felt tense or stressed at one point, possibly because of Covid-19. Some of us have lost our jobs or feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated due to a lack of stimulus. If you recognize any of these, you might feel a lack of relaxation. In this article, a few methods of relaxation will be presented, so you hopefully will feel energized and motivated again.
EconomyTimes Union

5 Tips to Recruit and Retain Top Talent in Today's Workforce

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Here are five ways companies can help their employees and attract potential recruits in today’s marketplace. This past year has seen unprecedented unemployment and career-altering experiences in the workforce. As both companies and individuals begin to bounce back, there is still a sense of uncertainty that can compromise the employer/employee relationship.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

3 CISOs share their best tips to avoid employee cybersecurity mishaps

There has been an increase in data breaches caused by employee-related mishaps, both with malicious intent and without. Three chief information security officers shared with Becker's their best tip for avoiding cybersecurity mishaps by employees:. Kate Pierce. CIO and CISO of North Country Hospital (Newport, Vt.): Cybersecurity is a growing...
Keene, OHwcbe.org

Recruiting & Retaining Diverse Executives

Diversity recruiting and retention has become a hot topic and yet, many organizations don’t understand the nuances of recruiting and how to navigate the complexities of retention, and ensuring candidates and organizations create the best experiences and mutual success. Eric Douglas Keene joins Maureen to discuss changes occurring in the world of diversity recruiting.
Economyscmagazineuk.com

Top tips for remote working… for your employees

As the world starts to cautiously reopen, a new way of working is here to stay for millions of people. With many organisations now realising the benefits of a flexible hybrid workforce model post Covid, it’s more important than ever to recognise common threats to cyber security and identify practices for keeping cyber-safe when working remotely, wherever that may be.
Economyscrantonchamber.com

How to Attract and Retain Good Workers

At a time when many business owners are having trouble filling job openings, more and more employers are realizing that offering better benefit packages might greatly assist their recruiting efforts. Studies have supported this approach over the years. For example, a Ranstad US survey found that 66 percent of workers...