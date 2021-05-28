Tips for Retaining Great Employees

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, women in business were faced with impossible decisions that ultimately resulted in more than two million leaving the workforce all together. According to the World Economic Forum, 34% of small businesses have closed permanently. Potential moves that ranged from shifting, pivoting, suspending, downsizing, or stopping only compounded the uncertainty of an unusual time for female business owners last year. Yet, the entrepreneurial spirit never wavered. At the start of 2021, there were more than 1.5 million new business applications in the United States, up 82 percent over the prior year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. LinkedIn found that the percentage of female entrepreneurs on its platform grew more than double the pre-pandemic average, based on an analysis of female members who changed their title to “founder” after March 2020. Today, the possibility of innovation, growth, expansion, hiring, and scaling feel more authentic and attainable. The resurgence of enterprise and impact is synonymous with the rise of women returning to business on their own terms, positioned as the pilot. Because after all, this ride is on a rocket ship as it is inarguable that there is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.