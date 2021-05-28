A Massive Wave Of DMCA Takedown Notices Are Shutting Down Twitch Streamers Everywhere

Over the past few weeks, content creators on Twitch have been showing their displeasure on the platform. Twitch introduced a new tool a few weeks back that made DMCA striking easier. On top of that, they sent an email to advise their users to unpublish old content to avoid DMCA claims. Obviously, this didn’t sit well for many creators and have taken to Twitter to show their unhappiness. If creators aren’t happy with how Twitch has been doing, then what should Twitch do instead?