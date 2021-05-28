Cancel
A Massive Wave Of DMCA Takedown Notices Are Shutting Down Twitch Streamers Everywhere

By Dylan Balde
 18 days ago
Twitch users are concurrently up in arms over a series of copyright strikes imposed practically overnight. The target? All recorded VODs containing segments of proprietary music playing in the background. Music publishers sent Twitch over a thousand takedown notices en masse, according to an email from site administrators. The claims singled out both past and present VODs playing DMCA-protected content, leaving the platform with no option but to issue millions of affected streamers three copyright strikes all at once, resulting in a widespread ban.

