Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Trinchera, or 28 miles north of Des Moines, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Branson and Trinchera.alerts.weather.gov