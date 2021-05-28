Special Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Chester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN CHESTER COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Chester, or 4 miles northeast of Carlisle, moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Chester, Lowrys, Chester State Park, Leeds and Cornwell. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov