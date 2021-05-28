Cancel
Amelia County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Cumberland, Prince Edward by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Cumberland; Prince Edward A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN CUMBERLAND...NORTHERN PRINCE EDWARD AND WESTERN AMELIA COUNTIES At 446 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Sheppards, or near Farmville, moving east at 25 mph. This storm will be near Farmville around 455 PM EDT. Longwood University around 500 PM EDT. Guinea Mills around 505 PM EDT. Rice around 510 PM EDT. Morven, Jetersville and Sunnyside around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Raines Tavern, Tuggle, Angola, Allens Mill, Rodophil, McRae, Hawk, Paineville, Maplewood and Reeds. Wind gusts of 45 mph will toss around light objects.

alerts.weather.gov
