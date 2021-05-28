Cancel
New research from Washington University shows mild cases of COVID-19 leave people with lifelong antibodies

By STUDIO LINE
talk104fm.com
If you’ve had a mild case of COVID-19, a new study shows you could have protection that lasts a lifetime. According to a new study from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine, those who have had mild COVID-19 still have immune cells in their body pumping out antibodies against the virus that could persist for life.

