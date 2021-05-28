Allegheny County restores online air quality dashboard

The Allegheny County Health Department has restored its air quality dashboard to its website, county officials said Friday. The dashboard, which is available on the county’s air quality webpage, was removed last month when incorrect data appeared on the page due to a software issue. The dashboard provides information on fine particulate matter (PM2.5), ozone and sulfur dioxide (SO2) that comes directly from the county’s monitors. It also provides an air quality index (AQI) measurement for each pollutant, officials said.