Tennessee State

Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill demanding details about WH efforts to secretly resettle migrant children

 20 days ago

Lawmakers from Tennessee introduced legislation on Wednesday that would require the Biden administration to consult state and local officials before resettling migrants into their communities, after it was reported that migrant children were secretly being flown into Tennessee. Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, along with Republican Congressman Chuck...

Chattanooga, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
Marsha Blackburn
Chuck Fleischmann
#Homeland Security#Lawmakers#Republican#Health And Human Services#Fox News#The White House#Wrcb Tv Channel 3#Tennesseans
