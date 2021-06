The Pittsburgh Pirates made a few moves in the minors leagues on Wednesday/Thursday. The biggest news is that Altoona second baseman Ji-Hwan Bae was placed on the 7-day injured list. He was in a collision on Tuesday with outfielder Cal Mitchell and injured his knee. The injury was bad timing for Bae, who hit just .200 in May, but he is batting .478 in June. He’s ranked as the ninth best prospect in the system. The Pirates have now seen injuries to eight of their top 12 prospects this season.