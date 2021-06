Don Lorenz of Somonauk has a tradition he celebrates most years whenever Memorial Day comes around. “I’ve been coming to this ceremony here in Yorkville for 20 years and it’s an important day as we have to honor our guys who sacrificed everything,” Lorenz said. “There are no ifs about it – it’s got to be done. I was in the Air Force during Korea, and even though we didn’t celebrate this a year ago – it’s got to keep going on.”