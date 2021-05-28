Cancel
Maryland State

Cecil County Arson Suspect Arrested In Baltimore

By William Smink
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCECIL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) - A Harford County Man is in custody in connection to arson charges in Cecil County. On Friday the Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted Deputy State Fire Marshals in arresting 31 year-old Ronald R. Bush Jr. for intentionally setting an Elkton mobile home on fire. On...

