Can You Legally Remove a Bird’s Nest in the Hudson Valley?

By Smitty
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So you found a bird's nest on your property, and it seems to be an active nest, can you legally move it to another location?. If you find a bird's nest on your property, there is some information that you should be aware of before taking any action. For starters, the Migratory Brid Treaty Act of 1918 protects more than 1,000 birds in North America, many of which that you will find nesting in your yard. This treaty protects birds in a number of ways, including their nests.

