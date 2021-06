Being successful in business is difficult all by itself. But being in business with your family presents additional challenges. As everyone knows, families have many of their own unique issues and idiosyncrasies. Blending the profit motive of business with the unconditional love and support of family can make for awkward relations and an underperforming business. But what happens when you throw a global pandemic on top of this already volatile mix? From my experience working with family businesses, there is more patience required — and dramatically more pressure.