CDC looks into a possible connection between the COVID-19 vaccine and a heart problem in young people

FOX 43
FOX 43
 18 days ago
YORK, Pa. — The CDC is doing a study to see if there’s a link between the Covid-19 vaccine and a heart inflammation called Myocarditis in teens and young adults. “Typically the cases that they’ve identified have been after the second dose of the vaccine," said Dr. Mehreen Amer Qureshi.

www.fox43.com
