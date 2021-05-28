Crawford Appointed President Of North Seattle College
Dr. Chemene Crawford has been appointed president of North Seattle College (NSC) effective June 1, 2021, after serving for nearly a year in an interim capacity. “Without a doubt, Dr. Crawford has proven to be the right leader at the right time,” said Seattle Colleges Chancellor Shouan Pan. “She assumed her leadership role at the height of the pandemic and approached her responsibilities with a high level of courage, commitment, and integrity.”seattlemedium.com