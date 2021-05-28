Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Crawford Appointed President Of North Seattle College

By OP-ED
seattlemedium.com
 18 days ago

Dr. Chemene Crawford has been appointed president of North Seattle College (NSC) effective June 1, 2021, after serving for nearly a year in an interim capacity. “Without a doubt, Dr. Crawford has proven to be the right leader at the right time,” said Seattle Colleges Chancellor Shouan Pan. “She assumed her leadership role at the height of the pandemic and approached her responsibilities with a high level of courage, commitment, and integrity.”

seattlemedium.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
State
California State
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Seattle College#University Of Phoenix#Nsc#Seattle Colleges#Pan#Nevada State College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Washington Statesouthsoundbiz.com

Study: Washington Ranks Second Best State for Nurses

Washington state is the second-best state for nurses, according to a recent survey by personal finance website WalletHub. In light of the current pandemic crisis and the industry’s projections for the future, WalletHub took stock of the nursing industry to help registered nurses — particularly new graduates — pick a successful place to live and work. It did so by comparing the 50 states across 22 key metrics that collectively speak to nursing job opportunities in each market.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

White Center Schools

Monday, May 17th, 2021 Posted in King County, Metro, White Center news | No Comments ». During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for "groundbreaking" in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to ... Read more..
Seattle, WAoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Nikwax Expands North American Team

{May 17, 2021, Seattle, WA}—Nikwax, the international leader in technical cleaners and waterproofing products for outdoor gear and apparel, has announced new hires accompanying its recent North American headquarters move. The new marketing staff will support current and future growth of the company in the outdoor industry and beyond. Selina...
Seattle, WAsgbonline.com

Nikwax Makes New Hires To Broaden Marketing And Retailer Support

Nikwax announced new hires accompanying its recent North American headquarters move. Selina Wagner has been hired as content coordinator, responsible for design, photography and video across all channels including print, web, blog, and social media. Selina comes from the University of Florida with a background in marketing, graphic design, and fine art.
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Seattle, WAwhitecenternow.com

RapidRide H Line ‘groundbreaking’ tomorrow in White Center

During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for “groundbreaking” in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to launching. Work to prepare for the Route 120 conversion has already been under way on much of the West Seattle section of the route for almost a year – repaving and utilities. Today, details of this week’s event have been announced – 9:30 am Tuesday at Steve Cox Memorial Park. We’ll of course be there to cover it. P.S. Launch date for the new RapidRide has been pushed back three times but is currently set for next year.