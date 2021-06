A more hardcore version of the Ford Bronco is on the way. For the past several months, images and videos of camouflaged four-door Broncos have been spotted and it's quite clear they're not the standard model. The front fenders are wider and larger 37-inch all-terrain tires adorn all four corners. A lift kit increases ride height in preparation for extreme off-roading scenarios. Its supposed name? Warthog, and it's expected to come powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with as much as 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque.