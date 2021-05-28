Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, IN

Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports

Frankfort Times
 18 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike's Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies. The gift announced Friday will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school, in a news release, said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields.

www.ftimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Atlanta, IN
Sports
Atlanta, IN
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journalism#Jordan Brand#Morehouse College#Great Michael#Charity#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
Nike
News Break
Charities
Related
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.