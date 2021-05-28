Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Yellow 1955 Chevrolet Nomad Restomod Is No Lemon

By Ciprian Florea
Auto Evolution
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStation wagons may not be so popular in the U.S. nowadays, but the Chevrolet Nomad is one of those exceptions that will always stand out and grab a lot of attention. And this particular 1955 model is a good example of how you can add modern upgrades without ruining the classic vibe.

www.autoevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Nomads#Chevrolet Nomad#Bel Air#700r4#Gm#Powerglide#Gearbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
eBay
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

Hellcat-Swapped 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda Is One Hell Of A Restomod

Since Dodge launched the Hellcat engine for the 2015 model year, it didn’t just boost sales of the Challenger and Charger, but the 6.2-liter V8 has also become very popular among those performing engine swaps. Take this 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, for example. It has been fitted with the front fascia...
Flint, MImycitymag.com

The Chevrolet Corvette

In the beginning of 1951, GM’s Chevrolet arm was floundering. Sales were dropping and consumers were losing interest. At the suggestion of a friend, GM Design Chief Harley Earl changed his focus. Sports cars were all the rage in Europe and Earl wanted a part of the excitement. Later that year, he assigned a small team of GM designers to work on a Eurostyle two-seater, bringing in a Jaguar XK120 for study. Dubbed “Project Opel,” the team worked on a multitude of designs.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2006 White Chevrolet Impala

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21008 miles below market average! 21/31 City/Highway MPG. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Tungsten Metallic Chevrolet Traverse

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying Carshendrickbuford.com

Pre-Owned 2008 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ FWD Sedan

You now have the option to view your favorite vehicles virtually, from the comfort of your home or current location. If you would like to have one of our vehicle specialists contact you with a virtual tour of any vehicle in inventory, contact us today!. TEST DRIVE AT HOME. Test...
Carssilodrome.com

The Jerrari: A Ferrari-Jeep Wagoneer Combination From The 1960s

Reading time: about 4 minutes. The Jerrari is a vehicle that no logical person would build, it’s combination of a 1969 Ferrari 365 GT and a 1969 Jeep Wagoneer. Fortunately the team behind it decided to forgo logic and create one of the most memorable and unusual four-wheel drive chimeras of all time.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham Custom Heads To Auction

The 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, also known as the Series 70 Eldorado Brougham, was designed to be Cadillac’s halo car. Built at the Clark Street Cadillac plant, it was a four-door with reverse-hinged “suicide” rear doors that closed against a stub pillar, allowing the car to be constructed without a traditional B-pillar. The roof was made of stainless steel.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare Color 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Chevelle debuted in 1964 as the Bow Tie’s version of the GM A-Body. The Chevelle SS engine options grew in size and power until reaching legendary status with the monster LS6 454 in 1970. Our featured Chevelle SS is one of the rarest hardtops of the one-year-only LS6...
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

1958 Cadillac Sixty-Two Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure

I find plenty of surprises during my junkyard travels, including some fairly solid postwar Detroit luxury machinery that— in my opinion— shouldn't have been discarded. You'd think that someone would have wanted to grab a 1958 Cadillac Sixty-Two Sedan in flamboyant Tahitian Coral pink paint before it hit the inventory at a Denver self-service wrecking yard, but such was not the case.
Carsgmauthority.com

Ringbrothers 1970 Chevy Camaro Custom Heads To Auction

One could write volumes on the out-of-this-world work Jim and Mike Ring, AKA the Ringbrothers, do. The custom car building duo from Spring Green, Wisconsin has created some of the most innovative and ingenious specialty vehicles. This Chevy Camaro, known as “The Grinch,” is another of their spectacular creations. A massive amount of talent and hard work went into this build.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Like-New 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Coupe For Sale: Video

1970 was the acme of performance for the GM A-Bodies. The restriction on engine size removed in order to better battle offerings from FoMoCo and MOPAR in the horsepower war, the Oldsmobile 442 was offered with the 455 cubic-inch V8 producing 370 horsepower in W-30 trim. Cosmetic changes included vertical grille bars, rectangular front bumper parking lights, and vertical tail lights.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2011 Black Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LTZ 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you regularly pull a boat or trailer...
AdvocacyMotorTrend Magazine

1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Gets Stunning Ringbrothers Restomod Makeover for Charity

Ringbrothers has revealed a one-off 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer produced to support Team Rubicon, a non-profit organization focusing on disaster response and humanitarian crises. Fundraising company Omaze is giving away the overhauled classic Blazer in an online sweepstake that began on June 7 and will run through September 16. After...
Home & GardenPosted by
Motorious

1954 Ford Skyliner Up For Bids

The 1950s were an exciting time for the American automobile. Innovation was soaring and the economy was booming and this gave way to a rich automotive market. Between the big three automakers there were plenty of options to fill the growing demand for a more luxurious car. However, by 1954 Ford had raised the bar with its Skyliner model. Flashy chrome and bright colors were a common theme and interiors were well equipped with premium upholstery. Giving the model its name, a smoked acrylic roof covered the front seats. This revolutionary design only lasted two years, though, making them a rare find today.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Stunning 1970 Chevelle SS: Perfectly Representing The New Classic Collector Car Market

For many many years, the classic collector car market centered around the all original or unrestored car. That is what everyone wanted. Maybe it’s because it gave the enthusiast the chance to take a trip back in time or maybe it has more to do with the value behind an as-built car. Regardless of why it was, things have changed a bit now that most, if not all, of the remaining “survivors” have been discovered and tinkered with. Now the name of the game has transformed from all original to either an extremely purposefully built car or one that is as original as possible.
CarsHot Rod

Six-Pack of Restomod Ford Mustangs

Get any group of old-car lovers together, and whether they're old enough to remember or just newly curious, you'll find consensus regarding the style of old versus new: They just don't make 'em like they used to. Long before stylists felt the long arm of the law pushing their pencils in the wrong direction, elongating bumpers, shrinking engines, and melting away sculpted shapes like a blowtorch on a stick of butter, style and character in a car mattered. When Ford's Lee Iacocca envisioned a svelte everyman's sports car in the dowdy Falcon compact, the engineering and styling staff at Ford agreed.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1948 Buick Super Makes A Restomod Comeback

With big comfort, a 1940s style, and a modern powertrain, this 1948 Buick Super Restomod is a real attention getter. In the 1940s, Buick tapped into a segment in the automotive market that called for big, roomy comfort and fuel-efficient engine options. That call was answered by the Buick Super. Starting with the Roadmaster platform, Buick put an in-line engine under the hood and fitted the interior with all its best comfort options. While these options quickly made the model an American favorite at the time, by today’s standards these bulky outdated cars have little, outside a legendary style, going for them. However, when you take one of GM’s most infamous and customizable subframes from the 1970s fitted with one of the best GM engines of the early 1990s and mix that with the incredible style of the late 1940s, a legendary vehicle becomes even more legendary.