Lincoln, NE

Lincoln convenience store burglarized Friday morning

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CW6lu_0aEyF5om00
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities are investigating the burglary of a convenience store on Friday morning, reported 1011Now.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the Casey's General Store on South 17th Street at 2 a.m. after reports of an alarm.

Officers determined the suspect(s) broke into the front door with a rock and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.

LPD's investigation into the latest gas station robbery is ongoing.

ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

