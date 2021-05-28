Lincoln convenience store burglarized Friday morning
(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities are investigating the burglary of a convenience store on Friday morning, reported 1011Now.
According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the Casey's General Store on South 17th Street at 2 a.m. after reports of an alarm.
Officers determined the suspect(s) broke into the front door with a rock and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.
LPD's investigation into the latest gas station robbery is ongoing.