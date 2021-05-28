US: Personal Income declines by 13.1% in April, Personal Spending rises by 0.5%
Personal Income in US fell sharply following March's upsurge. Personal Spending expanded at a modest pace in April. "The estimate for April personal income and outlays was impacted by the continued government response to COVID-19," the BEA explained. "Economic impact payments associated with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (which was enacted on March 11, 2021) continued but were at a lower level than in March."www.fxstreet.com