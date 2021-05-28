US: Personal Income declines by 13.1% in April, Personal Spending rises by 0.5%

Durable Goods Orders in US rose less than expected in May. US Dollar Index extends sideways grind below 92.00 after the data. Durable Goods Orders in the United States rose by 2.3%, or $5.7 billion, to $253.5 billion in May, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Thursday. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 2.7% and followed a 0.8% decline recorded in April.