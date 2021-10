The Greenville Lady Lions avenged a four-set loss to Crandall with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-12 District 13-5A volleyball victory over the Lady Pirates at home on Tuesday. The Lady Lions improved to 21-12 for the season and 3-5 in district play while Crandall dropped to 10-14-1 and 4-4. Candall currently ranks fifth in the district standings while Greenville is sixth. Highland Park leads at 8-0 and North Forney is second with a 7-1 mark.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO