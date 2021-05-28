CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kinley Deason Named KCAA Miss Softball

By Scott Brown
yoursportsedge.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Christian Academy senior Kinley Deason has been named KCAA Miss Softball for the 2021 season....

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

CSB Softball Complex Named Field of the Year

(KNSI) – A college softball complex has been named the best in the nation among Divison III schools. The College of Saint Benedict Softball Complex was named the 2021 Netting Professionals/NFCA Field of the Year. The award recognizes top fields and stadiums in the nation for their flawless grounds maintenance and top-notch playing surfaces.
SPORTS
North Platte Telegraph

Bulldog softball falls in district championship

The North Platte softball team’s season ended Thursday in a 12-3 loss to Papillion-La Vista in the A-7 District championship game. The Bulldogs knocked off Kearney 8-3 earlier in the day to reach the championship, where they would have needed to beat Papillion-La Vista twice. Against Kearney, Kaitlyn Aden and...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
semoball.com

Kelly softball rolls past Sikeston

SIKESTON — The Kelly Hawks grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it, knocking off Sikeston 9-4 Friday afternoon. Kelly scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the top of the first after a triple from Carlee Ray led off the game. Ray came in to score on a single from Ava Legrand while Kayleigh Holman stole home after singling earlier in the inning.
SIKESTON, MO
Daily Journal

Farmington softball streaks into postseason

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The Farmington softball team will carry a 12-game win streak into the postseason, performing at a level worthy of its current No. 2 state ranking in Class 4. The Knights capitalized on four Perryville defensive errors, and once again found production throughout a lineup with seemingly no...
FARMINGTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Christian#Athletics#Kcaa Miss Softball#Hca
Inside Nova

Senior softball standings

Below are standings ending Oct. 8 for teams in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2021 fall season. Games are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. For more information about the league, visit www.nvss.org or call Dave at 703-663-7881. National Conference: Oak Hill Light Blue 9-5, Springfield...
SPORTS
Express-Star

SOFTBALL: Chickasha softball team earns postseason praise

The Chickasha softball program earned recognition. District 4A-4 released postseason awards for programs in the district, and several Chickasha players earned some sort of recognition for their play during the 2021 campaign. Chickasha head coach Lauren Whatley also earned recognition. Allison Couch got named the district's Pitcher of the Year,...
CHICKASHA, OK
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

What's in a Name: Kronkright Softball Complex

Softball season is winding down but the fields at Kronkright Softball Complex, just south of Pomona Elementary School on 25 1/2 Road, have seen plenty of windups through the years. Formerly known as the softball fields at Pomona Park, the complex was officially re-named in 1988 to honor a well-known,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Washington Missourian

Softball — Pacific at Washington

Washington defeated Pacific Wednesday, Oct. 6, 14-3, in nonconference play at Lakeview Park. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hartsville News Journal

Darlington names Bryant new head softball coach

Randy Bryant will serve as Darlington High School’s varsity softball head coach, the school announced last week. Bryant spent the past 17 years as an assistant coach for the team. DHS Principal Cortney Gehrke said Bryant’s experience with the team will serve the student-athletes well moving into the season. “Coach...
DARLINGTON, SC
mystandardnews.com

MCHS softball vs. Louisiana

The Montgomery County softball team cruised to a 19-4 win over Louisiana on Sept. 30 in its home finale. The Wildcats honored seniors Brooklynn Fischer and Sam Queathem after the game. They have been playing with the MCHS program since they were freshmen. THEO TATE PHOTOS. To purchase photo reprints,...
LOUISIANA STATE
klkntv.com

State softball brackets announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSAA state softball tournament begins on Wednesday at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings, Ne. Brackets and schedules can be found here: https://nsaahome.org/nsaa-softball-championships-hq/ Class A:. Class B:. Class C:
HASTINGS, NE
KXII.com

Plainview prepares for state softball tournament

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Plainview Lady Indians are getting ready to return to the state softball tournament for the first time in ten years. This has been a great season for Plainview. The Lady Indians have been winning with some last inning heroics in late game situations. That seems to be a perfect formula to take into the state tournament.
PLAINVIEW, TX
vicksburgnews.com

WC softball team to host softball clinic

Warren Central High School softball team will host a softball clinic for grades 1-6 on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Sign up day for the clinic will be Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the softball field house. The fee for the clinic is $30 and participants are asked to wear softball pants and athletic shirt.
SPORTS
allongeorgia.com

Chattooga Softball Sweet 16 Bound

The newly named Jeff Bennett Field was the site of the first round of the GHSA Class AA State Fast Pitch Softball Playoffs as Chattooga Softball hosted Haralson County. The Lady Indians won game 1, 4-3 and game 2, 8-1. Up next for the Indians they will travel to Berrien...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lily Douglas • Mehlville softball

Edi Mahmutovic • Affton soccer Patrick Heitert • CBC football LJ Minner • Westminster football Lily Douglas • Mehlville softball Siena Snyder • Parkway West softball. A freshman pitcher, Douglas went 4-0 in the circle last week. She had 58 strikeouts with only four walks and a 1.35 earned run average in 31 innings. Douglas had 19 strikeouts in an 11-2 win over Orchard Farm, fanned 12 in a 12-4 victory over Ritenour and closed the week by striking out 21 in a 6-2, 10-inning win over Hazelwood West. Douglas also chipped in offensively with two hits, including a double, and an RBI against Orchard Farm, a double and two RBI vs. Ritenour and a double and two RBI against Hazelwood West. She finished the season 12-9 with a 1.96 ERA, 207 strikeouts, a .356 batting average and 18 RBI.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
scredskins.com

1st Round Softball State Playoffs

Come join us as our Lady Redskins host the Bowdon Red Devils in the 1st round of the 2021 GHSA State Playoffs. Tickets are $10. GoFan Link: https://gofan.co/app/events/407466?schoolId=GA5304.
SPORTS
gowatertown.net

Brown, Gronau and Lund named to All-Tournament Softball Team

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Three Watertown players were named to the 2021 Class A All-Tournament Softball Team. Watertown softball wrapped their season with a 4th place finish at the Class A Tournament and a record of 16-19-1. _________________________. SF Lincoln Kyra Knutson Senior 1st Base. SF Lincoln Kaitlyn Druse Senior...
WATERTOWN, SD
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Central hosting regional softball

Three District 51 softball teams play in regional tournaments Saturday, with Central’s No. 7 overall seed earning the Warriors the right to host Region 7 at Columbine Park. It’s a venue shift from Kronkright Softball Complex so teams and fans can avoid the construction at the adjacent fire station. The...
TENNIS
camaspostrecord.com

Staying connected on the softball field

As a full-time Running Start student taking online classes through Clark College, Natalie Collins doesn’t see the inside of the Washougal High School building very much these days. But thanks to her time spent as a member of the Panthers’ slow-pitch and fast-pitch squads, Collins still feels like she’s a part of the greater school community.
WASHOUGAL, WA
yoursportsedge.com

Heritage Christian Advances to KCAA Soccer Championship

After seeing its soccer season end in the KCAA State Tournament semifinals each of the past two seasons, Heritage Christian Academy has broken through to the championship game for the first time in a decade. The top-seeded Warriors beat the Academy of Individual Excellence 5-0 and will advance to Friday’s...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy