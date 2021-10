MIDLOTHIAN – With the help of junior quarterback Dylan Trevillian’s arm, key receptions on both sides of the ball and timely plays on defense, Powhatan bounced back from last week’s loss against James River to overtake Clover Hill 36-20. “Every time we play these guys, no matter how good or bad we are and how good or bad they are, it’s going to be a good ballgame; it just seems like you can throw the records out when these two teams play,” Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson said while adding: “We continued to play tough and hard and battled, but we’ve really got to clean up some of our self-inflicted mistakes.”

POWHATAN, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO