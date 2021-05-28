Cancel
American detained in Russia with Covid-19 has not been able to speak to family, they say

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN
WRAL
 27 days ago

CNN — The parents of Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned in Russia who recently tested positive for Covid-19, said Friday that neither they nor the US Embassy have been able to contact him in the wake of his diagnosis. "We don't know anything about his treatment. We haven't been able...

www.wral.com
