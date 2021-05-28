Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

North Carolina woman accused of possessing 2 kilograms of fentanyl

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JgI9_0aEyDoBg00

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of possessing two kilograms of fentanyl in her car while her child was in the vehicle, authorities said.

Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Tuesday in Durham and charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine/fentanyl and a misdemeanor count of child abuse, according to Durham County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Euceda was being held in the Durham County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, records show.

Investigators stopped Euceda while she was driving in Durham, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Euceda had been the subject of an ongoing investigation, the newspaper reported.

Euceda’s 4-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time, WNCN reported.

During the search of Euceda’s vehicle, investigators discovered two kilograms of fentanyl, the television station reported.

The child is now in the custody of a family member, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill up to 500,000 people. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
42K+
Followers
49K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Kilogram#Child Abuse#The Winston Salem Journal#Wncn#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Action News Jax

Minivan explosion in LA neighborhood prompts FBI investigation

LOS ANGELES — A minivan explosion that caused a brief power outage in a Los Angeles neighborhood Monday has attracted the attention of the FBI. Although residents initially believed the outage was the result of a blown transformer, the Montclair Police Department confirmed it was a direct result of the blast reported just after midnight, KTLA reported.
Albertville, ALPosted by
Action News Jax

Police: Gunman dead after killing 2 at fire hydrant factory

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — (AP) — A worker killed two people and wounded two more at an Alabama fire hydrant factory early Tuesday before killing himself, police said. The shooting — which happened at about 2:30 a.m. at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville — adds to a slew of homicides around the country, and wasn't even the worst of the morning. Several hours later, gunfire in Chicago claimed twice as many victims.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Action News Jax

Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO — (AP) — An argument in a house on Chicago's South Side erupted into gunfire early Tuesday, leaving four people dead and four more injured, police said. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. No one has been arrested and police provided few details about the shooting. None of the victims appeared to be juveniles.
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Winston-salem, NCNew Haven Register

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...