CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Memorial Day weekend is typically called the unofficial start to summer. And that usually means plenty of traffic on local waterways. Despite the brief cold front that moved through the area late last week, Clear Lake was fairly busy no matter what part of the lake, including the shoreline. Tyler Johnson of Clear Lake was able to take his 1993 Dynasty boat out for the first time this season. After the cold front moved out, he says the water is feeling good and the sunshine is much appreciated.