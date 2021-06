The pandemic forced every Ohioan to take serious precautions to protect their health. Unfortunately, some important medical needs were set aside. As we begin to recover from COVID-19, it’s time for families to consider their overall health, which includes their eyesight. That’s why I was thrilled to participate in the rollout of the iSee with Vision To Learn Student Mobile Vision Program. This unique program partners three expert non-profit organizations — the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, Vision To Learn, and the Ohio Optometric Foundation — to address challenges faced with accessible vision care for children in Appalachia.