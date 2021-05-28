Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Honoring those fallen in service

By LONDON J. BELL, INSIDESOURCES.COM (TNS)
Iola Register
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first warm days of spring in Michigan are always so exciting to celebrate. It is reminder that Memorial Day weekend is on the way as well as the kickoff for summer. For me and my family, those first few warm days are beautiful, but also a reminder that Memorial Day is a painful reminder of our loss. My family and I are what is known as a Gold Star Family. Gold Star Families are families who have tragically lost a U.S. service member while serving during a time of conflict. For Gold Star Families, Memorial Day is the day we honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen service member. It is a very painful day.

www.iolaregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Helmand Province#Gold Star Families#The Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
Watertown, MNhometownsource.com

Watertown resident honors fallen for Memorial Day

War affects everyone in some way, whether or not they’ve gone to war or know someone who did. Part of our culture is honoring the fallen, and one Watertown resident has been doing so for decades. With 95 flags and crosses adorning his front yard, Rick Denomme and his wife Joyce have created their own veterans memorial for neighbors to come and visit.
Family RelationshipsKPVI Newschannel 6

STORIES OF HONOR: Hubbards have legacy of honorable service

It all began one fall while young Jerry Hubbard stood with his family watching the processions of homecoming parade participants pass by. In fact, when his eyes beheld those neatly-pressed military uniforms and his ears heard the cadence and the marching boots of the South Carolina State College ROTC cadets, a spark was ignited in him.
Lubbock, TXttu.edu

Honoring Those Who Have Sacrificed for Us

Texas Tech University’s Wall of Honor recognizes alumni who have either fallen in the line of duty or received the highest military honors. “The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it.” ~ John F. Kennedy. Remembering our military men and women who have sacrificed so...
SocietyMoulton Advertiser

Honoring those we celebrate on Father‘s Day

This Sunday we celebrate our fathers. For some families, that includes dads and grandads. For some it might also include great grandfathers, and for others it could also mean celebrating a father figure or mentor. Whoever you are celebrating this Father’s Day weekend, the person is likely someone who wears...
Floyd County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Floyd community honors the fallen in Memorial Day ceremony

FLOYD — Community members gathered on the lawn of the Floyd County Courthouse May 31 to recognize the ultimate sacrifice made by those in the U.S. Military. A welcome and introduction was provided by Mike Donnelly, who noted all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces have lost members, including the Space Force.
Iowa Statecbs2iowa.com

Running 4 Heroes honors Iowa's fallen first responders

Zechariah Cartledge flew into Iowa with a mission, to run one mile. The 12 year old from Florida is the founder of Running 4 Heroes. Zechariah has spent the last two years running in different cities for fallen first responders. On Saturday, he honored Iowa. "I am representing the whole...
MilitaryKFYR-TV

Fallen soldiers honored 70 years later

PERKINS COUNTY, S.D. - Seventy years ago, two young South Dakota cousins were killed in action in Korea. Little was known about their story until now. Now, as their story is slowly being told, it’s bringing about good news. Dale and David Crow will be forever remembered on a bridge...
Brownstown, INTribTown.com

Ride to Remember honors local fallen Marine, 15 other heroes

The final challenge for any Marine Corps recruit is known as The Crucible. The mentally and physically demanding 54-hour event, which includes food and sleep deprivation while traveling 48 miles on foot, comes at the end of 11 weeks of boot camp. It’s followed by a graduation ceremony. In 2009,...
Baldwin County, ALKTVZ

Boy honors fallen deputy with one-mile run

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — A 12-year-old Florida boy honored fallen Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith with a one-mile run on Wednesday. Zechariah Cartledge has run more than 900 miles in the past two years in honor of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. He started a non-profit called Running 4 Heroes and dedicates each mile he runs to a specific officer.
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Desert Storm fallen, veterans honored during Victory Week on Fort Riley

During Victory Week festivities, the 1st Infantry Division took time to acknowledge the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm with a wreath laying ceremony. Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims praised the efforts of soldiers during the short-lived conflict. “Their magnificent devotion to duty and to the men and women in...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Story honoring fallen World War II veteran resonated

The Post-Dispatch deserves thanks for publishing “Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in St. Louis nearly 80 years after death” (June 9), which paid tribute to sailor Isaac Parker. The handsome, soulful photo of this brave Black teen willing to enter an unknown future stirred many of us to consider how much more there is to his story.
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Northborough plants flags in honor of fallen Army Specialist

NORTHBOROUGH — Loved ones lined the streets of Northborough with American flags on Memorial Day in memory of Army Specialist Brian K. Arsenault. The 28-year-old Northborough native was killed in action on Sept. 4, 2014, in Ghazni, Afghanistan while serving with the Company B, 1st Battalion 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.
Cody, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Fallen smokejumper honored by fellow wildland firefighters

CODY (AP) — Fellow wildland firefighters, U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon paid tribute during a weekend memorial for Tim Hart, a 36-year-old smokejumper from Cody who died following a hard fall while fighting a New Mexico wildfire May 24. Hart’s flag-draped casket was carried...
Chattanooga, TNWTVC

Chattanooga honors fallen veterans with flag raising ceremony

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and other city leaders held a flag raising ceremony in honor of fallen veterans this Flag Day. The ceremony is held twice a year in the city. Family and friends of those honored donated flags to the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Mayor Kelly highlighted...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

WDM officer hosts workout fundraiser in honor of fallen Sgt. Jim Smith

GRIMES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer is now raising money for the family of fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith who was shot and killed on duty in April. Officer Curtis Russell is organizing a funder for Smith's memorial fund called the Hero's Workout. It includes 27 burpees at the beginning of the workout in honor of Smith's 27 years of public service.